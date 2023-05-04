Brazilian pilot jailed, fined $5.5M on multiple charges

Latest update May 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 04, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Alexander Felix Plan, a Brazilian Helicopter pilot on Wednesday pleaded guilty to several aviation offences.
Plan was caught in February with another Brazilian National, Luan Ricardo Brags Silva at an illegal mining site in the Rupununi, Region Nine. They were both remanded to prison after pleading not guilty to multiple offences, including illegal entry into Guyana and illegally mining in the country. Plan on Wednesday, however, changed his not guilty plea for four charges.
These charges are: operating a civil aircraft without an Airworthiness Certificate, Contrary to Section 89 (2) of the Civil Aviation Act, operating an aircraft without insurance, disembarking without the consent of an immigration officer and Interference with an aircraft. He was sentenced 18 months each for three of the charges and 12 months for one. Plan was also fined a total of $5.5M. The jail sentences will run concurrently.
Them operating like thief in the night with our resources.
