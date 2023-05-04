Arrival Day Four-A-Side football competition set for tomorrow May 5

Latest update May 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 04, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The South Turkeyen Sports committee in collaboration with Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell will be hosting its grand Four-A-Side/Small Goal football competition tomorrow, Friday 5th May at the Vryheid’s Lust Playfield, East Coast Demerara.
See teams such as Plaisance, Vryheid Lust, Better Hope, North Sophia, Beterverwagting, Bent Street, as well as teams out of A, B and C field’s Sophia, among other competing for the Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell trophy.
Medals and championship trophy will be presented to the winner; lots of cash prizes will also be up for grabs. Entry fee is set at five thousand dollars per team.
The competition is organized by Johnny Barnwell, all cash prizes are donated by Orlando Cottem while medals are compliments of Trophy Stall, Bourda Market. Action starts at 7:00 hours.
For further information regarding the competition contact 666-2950.
Them operating like thief in the night with our resources.
May 04, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana brought the curtains down on its Seven Seas National Indoor Championships 2023 on Sunday 30th April, 2023 at the National Gymnasium. This event kicked off with...
May 04, 2023
May 04, 2023
May 04, 2023
May 04, 2023
May 04, 2023
Kaieteur News – The children writing the National Grade Six Assessment would wish that the examinations were held every... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]