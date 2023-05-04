Arrival Day Four-A-Side football competition set for tomorrow May 5

Kaieteur Sports – The South Turkeyen Sports committee in collaboration with Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell will be hosting its grand Four-A-Side/Small Goal football competition tomorrow, Friday 5th May at the Vryheid’s Lust Playfield, East Coast Demerara.

See teams such as Plaisance, Vryheid Lust, Better Hope, North Sophia, Beterverwagting, Bent Street, as well as teams out of A, B and C field’s Sophia, among other competing for the Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell trophy.

Medals and championship trophy will be presented to the winner; lots of cash prizes will also be up for grabs. Entry fee is set at five thousand dollars per team.

The competition is organized by Johnny Barnwell, all cash prizes are donated by Orlando Cottem while medals are compliments of Trophy Stall, Bourda Market. Action starts at 7:00 hours.

For further information regarding the competition contact 666-2950.