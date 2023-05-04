Latest update May 4th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Arrival Day Four-A-Side football competition set for tomorrow May 5

May 04, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The South Turkeyen Sports committee in collaboration with Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell will be hosting its grand Four-A-Side/Small Goal football competition tomorrow, Friday 5th May at the Vryheid’s Lust Playfield, East Coast Demerara.

See teams such as Plaisance, Vryheid Lust, Better Hope, North Sophia, Beterverwagting, Bent Street, as well as teams out of A, B and C field’s Sophia, among other competing for the Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell trophy.

Medals and championship trophy will be presented to the winner; lots of cash prizes will also be up for grabs. Entry fee is set at five thousand dollars per team.

The competition is organized by Johnny Barnwell, all cash prizes are donated by Orlando Cottem while medals are compliments of Trophy Stall, Bourda Market. Action starts at 7:00 hours.

For further information regarding the competition contact 666-2950.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Them operating like thief in the night with our resources.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Seven Seas sponsored Archery Guyana’s National Indoor Championship 2023 deemed a resounding success

Seven Seas sponsored Archery Guyana’s National Indoor Championship...

May 04, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana brought the curtains down on its Seven Seas National Indoor Championships 2023 on Sunday 30th April, 2023 at the National Gymnasium. This event kicked off with...
Read More
CPL 2023: Powell joins Royals, Walsh moves to Tallawahs

CPL 2023: Powell joins Royals, Walsh moves to...

May 04, 2023

West Dem’ Secondary cops G.O.A.P.C Inter-Secondary school Tapeball title

West Dem’ Secondary cops G.O.A.P.C...

May 04, 2023

Arrival Day Four-A-Side football competition set for tomorrow May 5

Arrival Day Four-A-Side football competition set...

May 04, 2023

Wiruni, Sandhill to clash in finale

Wiruni, Sandhill to clash in finale

May 04, 2023

Clinical bowling gives Team Weekes edge heading into Day 2

Clinical bowling gives Team Weekes edge heading...

May 04, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Too little, too late

    Kaieteur News – The children writing the National Grade Six Assessment would wish that the examinations were held every... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]