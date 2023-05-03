Latest update May 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Woman finds man’s body crouched in front her yard

May 03, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A Kastev Street, Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD) woman woke up Sunday morning to find the body of a man lying in front of her yard.

The dead man has been identified as 51-year-old Sunnyramperal Persaud, called ‘Papo’ of Lot 61 De Willem, WCD.

Persaud’s body was found around 07:40 hrs while the woman was leaving her home to go to church. The woman’s husband summoned the police to their home.

Investigators said that Persaud’s body was found lying face down in a crouching position. It bore bruises and multiple black and blue marks to the lower back, abdomen and elbow.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Them operating like thief in the night with our resources.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

‘Above the Rim’ hailed a success

‘Above the Rim’ hailed a success

May 03, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Above the Rim ‘Five-a-Side’ Basketball competition hosted by the D-Up Basketball Academy were hailed a success according to the Competitions Chairman Anthony Kandar. The...
Read More
Queensway Security Service Inc. support for GuyanaNRA

Queensway Security Service Inc. support for...

May 03, 2023

Slingerz FC makes move to GFA

Slingerz FC makes move to GFA

May 03, 2023

England’s 2023 Tour of the West Indies fixtures revealed

England’s 2023 Tour of the West Indies fixtures...

May 03, 2023

BCB/Ali’s Bakery U17 cricket tournament bowls off May 5

BCB/Ali’s Bakery U17 cricket tournament bowls...

May 03, 2023

Chattergoon confident Cambridge Jaguars winning this year

Chattergoon confident Cambridge Jaguars winning...

May 03, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]