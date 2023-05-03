Woman finds man’s body crouched in front her yard

Kaieteur News – A Kastev Street, Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD) woman woke up Sunday morning to find the body of a man lying in front of her yard.

The dead man has been identified as 51-year-old Sunnyramperal Persaud, called ‘Papo’ of Lot 61 De Willem, WCD.

Persaud’s body was found around 07:40 hrs while the woman was leaving her home to go to church. The woman’s husband summoned the police to their home.

Investigators said that Persaud’s body was found lying face down in a crouching position. It bore bruises and multiple black and blue marks to the lower back, abdomen and elbow.

Investigations are ongoing.