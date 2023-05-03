Woman caught on camera jumping from window claims innocence

Death at guest house…

…says man fell, hit head on toilet after intercourse

Kaieteur News – The woman who was caught on camera jumping from the window of a city guest house, moments after the man she was with reportedly died – has come forward to profess her innocence.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday reported that 49-year-old Omar Ally of Lot 221 ‘B’ Field Pattensen, Greater Georgetown who was found dead in a room at Quamina Guest House located at Lot 126 Quamina Street, Georgetown on Friday April 28, had died of ‘unnatural causes.’

The police had reported too that the woman Ally checked into the guest house with had escaped. However, that woman who has since been identified as Keneisha Thomas was on Tuesday interviewed by journalist Travis Chase, during which she gave her side of the ordeal that resulted in the death of Ally.

Thomas disclosed that she had been involved with Ally for about 4 years. According to her, given that Ally is married and is also her neighbour, they were frequent visitors to the Quamina Street Guest House and other similar places. The woman claimed that when they arrived at the guest house, Ally purchased three bottles banks beer and two bottles of Guinness. She shared that while talking, Ally told her that he was not feeling well. Thomas said after they finished drinking and talking, they had sex. “After having sex now, while going to the bathroom, I went into the bathroom first. While bathing, he was waiting right at the bathroom door and all I hear is bladap when I look around, I see he lying on the toilet bowl panting for breath…,” the woman said.

She stated she then wrapped herself in a towel and ran to the receptionist area where she informed the receptionist what had happened. Thomas explained that after the receptionist told her she have to call the police and the ambulance, she responded, “no I can’t stay hay, this is meh neighbour husband…” She added that she was scared that’s why she jumped out of the window and escaped.

According to the receptionist, at 14:15 hours, she was in the Receptionist’s area when the person that checked in with Ally rushed out of the room and told her that Ally had fallen and hit his head on the tile by the toilet area. As such, the receptionist accompanied the woman to the room, where she checked the toilet area and saw the deceased lying on the floor with blood oozing behind his head, his body was naked. The police reported that when the Guyana Fire Service ambulance arrived shortly after and Ally’s body was examined, the woman escaped by jumping out the southeastern bedroom window within public view in a western direction along Quamina Street. During the interview on Tuesday, Thomas said when the autopsy is completed, she will turn herself into the police in the presence of her lawyer.