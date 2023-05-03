Latest update May 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Suspects in handyman’s murder arrested

May 03, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Three suspects believed to be involved in the death of Wafab Wahab, a handyman who was murdered on Saturday night at Vreed-en-Hoop were arrested over the weekend.

Commander of Region Three, Mahendra Siwnarine told Kaieteur News on Tuesday that the three suspects were taken into custody on Saturday and Sunday.

Dead: Wafab ‘Ricky’ Wahab

Kaieteur News understands that investigators are still trying to ascertain the motive behind the Wahab’s killing.

It was reported that 45-year-old Wahab called “Ricky” of Lot 6 Harlem, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was attacked and stabbed multiple times to his body by suspects on bicycles, shortly after leaving his aunt’s house around 18:00hrs at New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop.

The aunt told police that she had sent him away because he was drunk. An eyewitness told the cops that Wahab was walking out of New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop when his killers pounced on him in the vicinity of Strikey’s Bar.

After stabbing the man, the killers rode off into Evergreen Street and escaped. After being attacked, the handyman reportedly fell to ground but got up and managed to stagger into the bar where patron raised an alarm that he was bleeding.

Seeing his wounds, the bar owner called the police immediately. Ranks arrived quickly and tried to stop him from bleeding out by ripping off his shirt and tying his arm before rushing him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

The bar where Wahab’s was attacked on Saturday night.

This publication had reported that Wahab was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. He was stabbed at least seven times. Detectives had found his cell phone and the little cash he had, in his pockets.

