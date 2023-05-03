Suspects in handyman’s murder arrested

Latest update May 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
May 03, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Three suspects believed to be involved in the death of Wafab Wahab, a handyman who was murdered on Saturday night at Vreed-en-Hoop were arrested over the weekend.
Commander of Region Three, Mahendra Siwnarine told Kaieteur News on Tuesday that the three suspects were taken into custody on Saturday and Sunday.
Kaieteur News understands that investigators are still trying to ascertain the motive behind the Wahab’s killing.
It was reported that 45-year-old Wahab called “Ricky” of Lot 6 Harlem, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was attacked and stabbed multiple times to his body by suspects on bicycles, shortly after leaving his aunt’s house around 18:00hrs at New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop.
The aunt told police that she had sent him away because he was drunk. An eyewitness told the cops that Wahab was walking out of New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop when his killers pounced on him in the vicinity of Strikey’s Bar.
After stabbing the man, the killers rode off into Evergreen Street and escaped. After being attacked, the handyman reportedly fell to ground but got up and managed to stagger into the bar where patron raised an alarm that he was bleeding.
Seeing his wounds, the bar owner called the police immediately. Ranks arrived quickly and tried to stop him from bleeding out by ripping off his shirt and tying his arm before rushing him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.
This publication had reported that Wahab was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. He was stabbed at least seven times. Detectives had found his cell phone and the little cash he had, in his pockets.
Them operating like thief in the night with our resources.
May 03, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Above the Rim ‘Five-a-Side’ Basketball competition hosted by the D-Up Basketball Academy were hailed a success according to the Competitions Chairman Anthony Kandar. The...
May 03, 2023
May 03, 2023
May 03, 2023
May 03, 2023
May 03, 2023
Kaieteur News – Listening to the labour and political leaders last Monday, Labour Day, it would not be hard to conclude... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]