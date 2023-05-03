Slingerz FC makes move to GFA

Latest update May 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
May 03, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – One of the country’s most popular football clubs, Slingerz FC, made a switch of affiliation, moving from the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) to the Georgetown Football Association (GFA).
Otis James, president of the GFA, welcomed the club to the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) largest sub-association, pointing out the team’s calibre of players and the value it will at the Association’s league which starts on Sunday.
Slingerz Football Club (FC) will have a baptism on May 7 when they come up against Vengy FC from 4:00 pm at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) Ground.
Formerly based in Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, Slingerz FC will now take up residence in Kitty, Georgetown, as the club’s president, businessman Javed Ali, said he’s looking forward to competing in the GFA.
According to Ali, the club’s executives decided on moving to the GFA due to the uncertainty of the WDFA and the way forward for the game on the ‘West Side’.
Slingerz FC, after starting operation in 2013, quickly shot to stardom, joining formal rivals Alpha United as the two top clubs in Guyana.
After winning the inaugural season of the GFF Elite League in 2016, the club had a legal battle with the local football governing body over the expansion of the country’s National League.
Ali subsequently pulled the plug on the club but returned last year and picked up where they left off, winning the WDFA League for the third time, along with the Commander’s Cup.
The Slingerz FC president noted, that club’s position to get back into the Elite League remains the same, just as their quest to compete at the Caribbean Championship and ultimately, the CONCACAF Club Champions League.
“We look forward to working closely with the GFA and all football stakeholders in Georgetown, just like we’ve done over the years under the WDFA,” Ali said.
Leo Lovell, Quincy Adams, Jamal Perriera, Clive Nobrega Jeremy Garrett and Akel Clarke are just some of the players from the Golden Jaguars set-up that will feature in the GFA, along with former national players Sheldon Holder, Delon Lanferman and Joshua Brown.
Under the WDFA, Slingerz FC Slingerz FC won the Guyana Football Federation Elite League, the Bank Cup (2013-2014), the West Side Mashramani Knockout tournament (2013 & 2014), WDFA League (2013, 2014, 2022), Mayor’s Cup (2015) and the Kashif and Shanghai tournament (2015).
Shi-Oil, Forrester’s Lumber Inc, West Vibes Sports Bar and Service Guyana are the club’s primary sponsors.
