Queensway Security Service Inc. support for GuyanaNRA

Kaieteur Sports – Administrative Manager of Queensway Security Service Inc., located at 153 Regent Road and Oronoque Street, in the city, Ms. Cindy Girwar made a timely donation on behalf of her company to the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA), ahead of next week, Caribbean Championships.

GuyanaNRAFullbore Vice Captain, Leo Ramalho receives the cheque from the Administrative Manager of Queensway Security Service Inc., Ms. Cindy Girwar. 

Set to be held at the Crabbs Rifle Range in Antigua & Barbuda, the GuyanaNRA has received excellent support from corporate Guyana and the Government, through the Ministry of Sport and the National Sports Commission to ensure that the Guyanese field the best team to wrest back the Short Range Championship from Jamaica, which won as host nation, in 2022.

In handing over the cheque to Fullbore Vice Captain, Leo Romalho at the company’s Head Office, Ms. Girwar said that they were very pleased to be once again supportive of the National Rifle Team which has made this nation proud, for decades.

“This team is well known and has made this nation proud over the years, traditionally we have support and we are more than happy to keep this going, thus our contribution again this year. Your track record speaks for itself and we extend best wishes to you and the team ahead of this year’s competition.”

Ramalho expressed gratitude to Ms. Girwar and the main principals of Queensway Security Service Inc. on behalf of the GuyanaNRA for their committed and continued partnership.

The team is scheduled to leave Guyana on Sunday for Antigua and Barbuda where Team practice is scheduled for next week Monday with the Individual Championship firing off on Tuesday and concluding on Thursday.

Friday will be a rest day with the much anticipated Short Range Team Match set for Saturday.

