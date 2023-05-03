OP seeking building to rent for the Police Complaints Authority

Latest update May 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Office of the President (OP) is seeking the rental of a building to accommodate the Police Complaints Authority.
At the tenders recently, it was disclosed that two companies submitted bids between $24 million to $85 million.
Meanwhile, it was revealed also that the Ministry of Health is seeking professional engineering consultancy services for the master planning, designing and construction of the New Amsterdam Health Science Institute and School of Nursing and a New Sciences Training Complex.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Health
Professional engineering consultancy services for the master planning, design and construction of the New Amsterdam Health Science Institute and School of Nursing.
Professional engineering, consultancy services for the master planning, design and construction of the New Sciences Training Complex.
Office of the President
Rental of office building for the Police Complaints Authority.
Guyana Water Inc.
Installation of HDPE mains along Avenue of the Republic between Hadfield and Church Streets, Georgetown.
Installation of HDPE mains along High Street and Pegasus Hotel, Georgetown.
Installation of new water supply system in Micobie, Region Eight.
