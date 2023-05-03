Latest update May 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

OP seeking building to rent for the Police Complaints Authority

May 03, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Office of the President (OP) is seeking the rental of a building to accommodate the Police Complaints Authority.

At the tenders recently, it was disclosed that two companies submitted bids between $24 million to $85 million.

Meanwhile, it was revealed also that the Ministry of Health is seeking professional engineering consultancy services for the master planning, designing and construction of the New Amsterdam Health Science Institute and School of Nursing and a New Sciences Training Complex.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Health

Professional engineering consultancy services for the master planning, design and construction of the New Amsterdam Health Science Institute and School of Nursing.

Professional engineering, consultancy services for the master planning, design and construction of the New Sciences Training Complex.

Office of the President

Rental of office building for the Police Complaints Authority.

Guyana Water Inc.

Installation of HDPE mains along Avenue of the Republic between Hadfield and Church Streets, Georgetown.

Installation of HDPE mains along High Street and Pegasus Hotel, Georgetown.

Installation of new water supply system in Micobie, Region Eight.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Them operating like thief in the night with our resources.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

‘Above the Rim’ hailed a success

‘Above the Rim’ hailed a success

May 03, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Above the Rim ‘Five-a-Side’ Basketball competition hosted by the D-Up Basketball Academy were hailed a success according to the Competitions Chairman Anthony Kandar. The...
Read More
Queensway Security Service Inc. support for GuyanaNRA

Queensway Security Service Inc. support for...

May 03, 2023

Slingerz FC makes move to GFA

Slingerz FC makes move to GFA

May 03, 2023

England’s 2023 Tour of the West Indies fixtures revealed

England’s 2023 Tour of the West Indies fixtures...

May 03, 2023

BCB/Ali’s Bakery U17 cricket tournament bowls off May 5

BCB/Ali’s Bakery U17 cricket tournament bowls...

May 03, 2023

Chattergoon confident Cambridge Jaguars winning this year

Chattergoon confident Cambridge Jaguars winning...

May 03, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]