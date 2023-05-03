Man who stabbed reputed wife 22 times remanded for murder

Latest update May 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
May 03, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – The man who stabbed his reputed wife, Lisa George 22 times and killed her was on Tuesday remanded to prison when he made his first court appearance at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool.
Douglas was not required to plead to the indictable charge and is expected to return to court on May 29, 2023.
Douglas is accused of killing George, last Tuesday at her home in Sophia, Georgetown.
George’s 12-year-old son told investigators that his mother’s screams woke him and he reportedly ran to her room only to witness the horror of his “stepfather” plunging a knife repeatedly into his mother’s body as she lay pinned underneath him.
The screams also woke George’s sister who lives next-door. The woman rushed over to her sister’s house in the company of her husband to see what was going on. She recalled that when they entered, her husband ran to rescue her sister by restraining Douglas and taking away the two knives he used to stab her.
An ambulance was called but by time it arrived, George had bled to death on her bed and the emergency medical team had no other choice but to pronounce her dead at the scene.
