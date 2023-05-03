Guyana’s massive oil finds pushes Schlumberger to move HQ to Georgetown

Kaieteur News – The success of Guyana’s newfound oil sector is exciting to the commercial giants in the industry. Not only are oil explorers excited to enter the shores of the South American nation, that has so far earned the title of the fastest growing economy on earth, but likewise the service providers for the industry.

One such excited player is Schlumberger, a United States firm, headquartered in Texas. This company is involved with the handling of radioactive materials, used during production activities.

It had established an office at Houston, Greater Georgetown, when it was hauled before the local Court by citizens, challenging the safety of the project. In fact, the High Court had issued an order for the operations to be ceased. https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2022/12/17/injunction-granted-to-stop-schlumberger-from-operating-radioactive-storage-facility/

In a new application to the local regulatory body, the company is again seeking to restart its operations. According to the Project Summary, submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), for the radioactive storage facility, Schlumberger is looking to relocate its regional headquarters (HQ) to Guyana. This facility is presently housed at Trinidad.

In justifying the move, the company explained that during the initial phase of exploration for oil and gas offshore Guyana, it operated remotely from an established base in Trinidad.

“However, it quickly became obvious, as the successful exploratory wells indicated very large commercial deposits, that a permanent base in Guyana to support these operations was essential. At the same time, Schlumberger decided that the importance of Guyana as a future regional leader in oil and gas production justified moving our regional Headquarters to Georgetown and to maximize the participation of the Guyanese economy and population in their operations,” the company stated.

It is understood that the new regional HQ has been under development by Schlumberger over the last four years in what was previously the old Gafoors Houston Warehousing property. The property currently functions as Schlumberger’s Regional Headquarters and Offshore Services Base.

The facility includes a Liquid Mud Plant, Dry Bulk Facility, and Workshop facilities to support the offshore drilling and production operations by the Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) and other oil and gas operators.

“As the above base was being developed, radioactive sources and the tools that utilized them, continued to be mobilized out of Trinidad. However, to completely integrate all Schlumberger’s Guyana operations in a single facility, it is necessary to add a specific, secure building dedicated to (1) the safe storage of the radioactive sources used in our offshore operations and (2) to safely calibrate the tools that utilize these sources, within a single structure,” the company petitioned.

This, it added, would minimize the movement of radioactive sources that would only move outside the SLB Facility when transported on the limited access road to the berth and, from there, directly offshore on vessels. As a result, the radioactive material would never be transported on the public roads of Georgetown, the company assured.

Research by this publication shows that exposure to radioactive materials can cause cancerous growths in humans and genetic damage or mutation to animals and plants. Scientists believe these changes could prevent sustainable procreation.

Given the dangers associated with these materials, citizens of Houston have been demanding that the facility be relocated to another remote location. This is especially important since the identified location is in close proximity to schools, churches and homes.

The EPA on April 17 again exempted the facility from an Environmental Impact Assessment. Already, citizens have indicated that they will be challenging this decision by the regulator.