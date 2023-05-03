‘Guard against new laws that violate the tenet of freedom of expression’ – ACM

Kaieteur News – The Association of Caribbean Media Workers (ACM) on Tuesday called on Caribbean decision-makers to utilise the “rapid advances in Social Media as a mass communication tool to facilitate the two-way flow of information on all public interest subjects that touch and concern the many facets of the other human rights.”

The ACM in a statement in observance of World Press Freedom Day being observed today said that it takes “a dim view of the increasing practice of decision-makers, especially those in the political sphere, who have resorted to one-way communication through Tweets and Facebook video and text posts.”

“This approach appears to be a clear avoidance of scrutiny at press conferences and interviews,” the ACM said while urging the powers that be “to end to such a practice that robs the public of details that will potentially allow them to make rational decisions.”

“These deficiencies in freedom of expression are leading to dysfunctional societies,” the regional body stated.

Further, the ACM said that with the proliferation of Social Media and all its attendant ills of misinformation and disinformation, the ACM’s unwavering position is that there is invaluable space for journalism as means of freedom of expression.

“Professionally practised to ensure accuracy and fairness; journalism is the only conduit to cultivate the public as change agents for transparency, good governance and accountability,” as it urged all media workers to be “vigilant and guard against new laws, regulations and practices that violate the tenet of freedom of expression.”

This year’s observance is themed, “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights” focuses on the invaluable role of the freedom to receive and impart ideas.

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the mandate of the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression by the United Nations Commission on Human Rights.

“Freedom of Expression is not only enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights but is listed as a fundamental right in many of our constitutions in the Caribbean. Indeed, a small number of countries have gone a step further and have enshrined press freedom,” the ACM said noting that “World Press Freedom provides an opportunity to focus on the immense importance and connection of freedom of expression to all other human rights such as education, health, freedom of movement, rest and leisure, and the free will of the people to elect their leaders.”

The regional body reminded that without freedom of expression particularly through the media, the public would be ill-informed about their human rights.