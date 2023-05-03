Essequibo man killed in hit-and-run while taking granddaughter to buy hotdogs

Latest update May 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
May 03, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 46-year-old man was on Saturday killed in a hit and run at Land of Plenty, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.
Dead is Mahendra Kissoon of Lot ‘k’ Land of Plenty, Essequibo Coast. Kissoon, according to police, was struck by a truck while he and his granddaughter were heading to buy hotdogs.
Kissoon and his granddaughter were reportedly walking in the corner in a northern direction when a speeding truck heading south collided with him.
Kissoon was reportedly flung into the air before falling on the road.
Instead of stopping to render assistance, the driver of the truck sped away leaving a bleeding Kissoon lying on the road. Kissoon’s granddaughter ran home and informed family members, and they went to scene and rushed him to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police have since arrested the driver allegedly responsible for the man’s death.
Them operating like thief in the night with our resources.
May 03, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Above the Rim ‘Five-a-Side’ Basketball competition hosted by the D-Up Basketball Academy were hailed a success according to the Competitions Chairman Anthony Kandar. The...
May 03, 2023
May 03, 2023
May 03, 2023
May 03, 2023
May 03, 2023
Kaieteur News – Listening to the labour and political leaders last Monday, Labour Day, it would not be hard to conclude... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]