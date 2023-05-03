Essequibo man killed in hit-and-run while taking granddaughter to buy hotdogs

Kaieteur News – A 46-year-old man was on Saturday killed in a hit and run at Land of Plenty, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Dead is Mahendra Kissoon of Lot ‘k’ Land of Plenty, Essequibo Coast. Kissoon, according to police, was struck by a truck while he and his granddaughter were heading to buy hotdogs.

Kissoon and his granddaughter were reportedly walking in the corner in a northern direction when a speeding truck heading south collided with him.

Kissoon was reportedly flung into the air before falling on the road.

Instead of stopping to render assistance, the driver of the truck sped away leaving a bleeding Kissoon lying on the road. Kissoon’s granddaughter ran home and informed family members, and they went to scene and rushed him to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police have since arrested the driver allegedly responsible for the man’s death.