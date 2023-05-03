England’s 2023 Tour of the West Indies fixtures revealed

– Eight matches to be played in December across four venues

Kaieteur Sports – Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced the full schedule for the West Indies Men’s 2023 International Home series against England. The world champions will visit the Caribbean in December where they will play a three-match CG United One-Day International (ODI) Series and five match T20 International (T20I) Series.

England arrive in Antigua to start the tour with two CG United ODIs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on December 3 and 6. The third CG United ODI will be played at Kensington Oval, Barbados on December 9 followed on December 12 by the first of five T20Is.

The Spice Isle of Grenada welcomes both teams for two T20Is on December 14 and 16, and the tour concludes in the week before Christmas with the fourth and fifth T20Is at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad which will be hosting a West Indies vs England men’s fixture for the first time on December 19 and 21.

CWI’s Chief Executive Officer, Johnny Grave said: “We are delighted to be able to confirm the England match schedule and to welcome once again their many travelling fans to the region for a pre-Christmas white-ball tour. “

Grave added: “This tour will be a major economic boost to the host countries, as well as providing our fans with the chance to see some of their favourite players in action against one of our biggest rivals. The tour will also help with our ongoing venue preparation and event planning for one of the biggest events ever to be staged in the region, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which takes place in June next year.

“We also look forward to announcing the fixtures and venues for the India tour of the West Indies in July and August very soon.”

Official West Indies Tour Operators and ticket information for the series will be announced in the coming weeks with tickets available in advance on the Windies Tickets service presented by Mastercard, accessible via Windiescricket.com where fans can also find all the latest news and scores. Fans can register sign up to receive the first news of tickets going on sale at https://www.windiescricket.com/updates/. ​