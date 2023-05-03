BCB/Ali’s Bakery U17 cricket tournament bowls off May 5

Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) continues to bowl off cricket across the Ancient County, with the upcoming Ali’s Bakery Under-17 knockout tournament set to commence on May 5.

The competition is also set to be followed by a Zone tournament, featuring the best players from across four areas. It will be played on a 50 overs-per-side basis with the cutoff date being September 1st, 2005 as per Cricket West Indies (CWI) regulations.

Participating teams include; Cotton Tree, Bush Lot United, Achievers, Bath, Guymine, Edinburgh, Kendall Union, Rose Hall Canje, Mt Sinai, Tucber Park, East Bank Blazers, Albion A, Albion B, RHTYSC, Port Mourant, Upper Corentyne, Radha Krishna Foundation and Skeldon.

Fixtures:

Achievers vs. Bath @Bath

Cotton Tree vs. Bush Lot United @Cotton Tree

Tucber Park vs. Mt Sinai @Mt Sinai

Rose Hall Canje vs. East Bank Blazers @Canje

Kendall Union vs. Edinburgh @Kendall Union

Albion B vs. Upper Corentyne @No 72 Cut and Load

Rose Hall Town vs. Skeldon @Area H

Port Mourant vs. Radha Krishna Foundation @Port Mourant

Albion vs. Guymine @Jai Hind

Second Round-Sunday 7th of May

Winner of 1 vs. 2

Winner of 3 vs. 4

Winner of 5 vs 9

Winner of 6 vs. 7

Winner of 8 draw bye

Third Round-Saturday 13th of May

Winner of 1 draw bye

Winner of 4 vs. 2

Winner of 3 vs. 5

Round four-14th of May

Winner of 1 vs. 3

Winner of 2 draw bye

Finals – Date and Venue to be set