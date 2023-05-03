BCB/Ali’s Bakery U17 cricket tournament bowls off May 5

Latest update May 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
May 03, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) continues to bowl off cricket across the Ancient County, with the upcoming Ali’s Bakery Under-17 knockout tournament set to commence on May 5.
The competition is also set to be followed by a Zone tournament, featuring the best players from across four areas. It will be played on a 50 overs-per-side basis with the cutoff date being September 1st, 2005 as per Cricket West Indies (CWI) regulations.
Participating teams include; Cotton Tree, Bush Lot United, Achievers, Bath, Guymine, Edinburgh, Kendall Union, Rose Hall Canje, Mt Sinai, Tucber Park, East Bank Blazers, Albion A, Albion B, RHTYSC, Port Mourant, Upper Corentyne, Radha Krishna Foundation and Skeldon.
Fixtures:
Achievers vs. Bath @Bath
Cotton Tree vs. Bush Lot United @Cotton Tree
Tucber Park vs. Mt Sinai @Mt Sinai
Rose Hall Canje vs. East Bank Blazers @Canje
Kendall Union vs. Edinburgh @Kendall Union
Albion B vs. Upper Corentyne @No 72 Cut and Load
Rose Hall Town vs. Skeldon @Area H
Port Mourant vs. Radha Krishna Foundation @Port Mourant
Albion vs. Guymine @Jai Hind
Second Round-Sunday 7th of May
Winner of 1 vs. 2
Winner of 3 vs. 4
Winner of 5 vs 9
Winner of 6 vs. 7
Winner of 8 draw bye
Third Round-Saturday 13th of May
Winner of 1 draw bye
Winner of 4 vs. 2
Winner of 3 vs. 5
Round four-14th of May
Winner of 1 vs. 3
Winner of 2 draw bye
Finals – Date and Venue to be set
Them operating like thief in the night with our resources.
May 03, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Above the Rim ‘Five-a-Side’ Basketball competition hosted by the D-Up Basketball Academy were hailed a success according to the Competitions Chairman Anthony Kandar. The...
May 03, 2023
May 03, 2023
May 03, 2023
May 03, 2023
May 03, 2023
Kaieteur News – Listening to the labour and political leaders last Monday, Labour Day, it would not be hard to conclude... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]