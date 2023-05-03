Latest update May 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Action pictures are missing in action

May 03, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – When dem boys bin small, dem boys used to like to read de newspapers. When dem boys get de papers, dem boys used to look fuss at de back page. Dat is where de top sports news item used to be featured. When dem boys finish with de sports pages is only then dem boys does read de front page and dem odder pages.

As yuh get more older, yuh does change de order in which yuh reading. Instead of starting at de back, yuh does start from de front.

De front page used to have the top story of de day. And dat was de thing dat used to interest dem boys  de most as dem get older.

Well the whole newspaper layout change nowadays. Both de front page and de back page is sheer headlines. No news just headline and picture.

So dem boys does gat to start from page 2 and then go to de second-to-last page fuh see de top sports story.

When dem boys was small, yuh used to get a lot of action pictures in de sports pages. Nowadays is nuff people posing. Is people standing up and tekkin out picture. Dem action shot missing in action.

Dem boys was surprised last Sunday when de Stabber had a big portrait of a Minister in its back page. And yesterday, de paper had two more of de same pictures of de Minister. One on de back page and one inside, but different sizes.  Dem boys had to check to see if was an advertisement or an endorsement rather than a sports news report.

But dat is how things does go sometime in de media business. Yuh does gat to read between de lines.

Talk half. Leff half!

Features/Columnists

