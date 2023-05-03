Latest update May 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

‘Above the Rim’ hailed a success

May 03, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Above the Rim ‘Five-a-Side’ Basketball competition hosted by the D-Up Basketball Academy were hailed a success according to the Competitions Chairman Anthony Kandar. The event which concluded on Monday saw 12 teams competing for supremacy; Kwakwani-A team took the U14 title, St Stanislaus Boys won the U18 category, while Golden Grove Men grabbed the Open (Adult) category.

In what is deemed as the largest basketball competition in the region three district, the D-UP Basketball Academy provided the small crowd with some exciting and classic basketball with some good showing from the younger teams.

D-Up Academy U14 A and B team performed well despite not walking away with any of the top honours. After playing five games, they finished outside the medals list as the Kwakwani basketball team stormed through to the final defeating Parika 21-20 points to take the U14 championship.

Over in the U18, the well composed Saints Stanislaus Boys rallied to the finals defeating arch rivals Ba

D-Up Academy U14 team poses for group photo Coach Kandar (far left) and support staff shares the moment.

rtica Basketball team 15-18 points. Bartica settled for second place while Linden Kings copped bronze.

In the most exciting category- Open, Golden Grove won the gold; defeating D-Up Academy 20-31 point in the finals. D-Up Academy finished runner-up while Tuschen Men came third.

Scenes from D-Up Basketball Academy Above the Rim basketball competition.

Meanwhile, speaking to Competition Chairman Anthony Kandar after the event, he stated, “I am pleased with how the competition went. We were able to host all of our matches, incident free.”  Kandar also made mention to all the parents and supporters who came out to support their individual teams, saying, “Though, the turnout was fair bases on my judgment. Judging from what I have seen, I would like to see more support from the parental aspect, reason being these kids need as much support possible in order to see better results.”

Bartica's center takes on St Stanislaus guards in an attempted jump shot.

He also expressed thanks to the list sponsors, coaches and the entire staff of the Tuschen Primary school for making this event a success. Kandar closed by saying, “Now that, Above the Rim 2023 has concluded, we at D-Up Academy are now looking forward to the future. We will head back to the drawing boards to commence planning next year’s event with the hope of having more Georgetown teams involved in the competition.”

The event was sponsored by Giftland Office Max, Windsor Estates, West Indian Friends That Care, Mel Cheddie (Canada), Mike Gonsalves (Tuschen), Mangal and Sons Sawmill (Tuschen), Mr. Lobert (USA), Nazir Supreme Oil and Gas, Salt Hardware (Tuschen), Bukhan Supermarket (Tuschen).

