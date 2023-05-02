Pele FC Alumni Educational Programme 2023 deemed a resounding success

Kaieteur Sports – Chairman of the Pele FC Alumni Corporation, Mr. Denis Ivor Carrington has deemed the 2023 Educational Programme which made a return after being halted by covid-19, a resounding success.

Carrington, along with a number of other Executive members including Treasurer, Patrick ‘Labba’ Barton along with other members in the Diaspora spent two weeks in Guyana last month to run off this marquee activity amongst others.

Having returned to the USA where most of them reside, Carrington informed that after reviewing this year’s rebound edition, they can only conclude that its success was heartwarming.

“We are of the collective position that this year’s activity was very impactful and we were able to achieve the desired objectives amongst which was ensuring that the kids were exposed to life skills sessions over the three days of the programme. We owe a depth of gratitude to all those persons and entities that contributed to the success of all the activities that we held whilst in Guyana, especially, the Lions Club of Georgetown, Durban Park which coordinated and ran the Life Skills Camp.”

This programme attracted 126 students and took place at the Police Sports Club, Eve Leary, from April 11-13. Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken paid a surprise visit and interacted with the participants.

Among the topics dealt with during the three days were, Acceptable Social Behaviour facilitated by Ms. Dawn Braithwaite; Life Skills – Self Awareness, Dental Hygiene (Dr. Watson), Health Care – Mental Health (Cecil Jacques), Life Skill-Decision Making, and Social Etiquette.

The participants at one of the lunch sessions were treated and exposed to eating with the relevant cutlery, many said that it was the first time they were exposed to eating with the correct cutlery whilst observing all the required protocols.

Dr. Mark Kirton delivered the feature address at the opening. Apart from each receiving a backpack with educational material including a tablet on the final day, the opening day saw each participant being presented with a back sack containing personal health items.

Additionally, eight of the participants were rewarded with laptops for being attentive during the sessions and answering questions when posed by each facilitator.

The final day of the Life Skills Camp saw the kids going on an educational tour which took them to the Caricom Building in the morning and then to the University of Guyana in the afternoon.

Mr, Carrington concluded that whilst it was very hectic, they are very pleased with what was achieved.

“This is something we plan for and work towards doing. We love it and are energized when we see these kids coming out daily and being actively involved in each session. This is just our way of giving back to the country of our birth and what better way to do it than by empowering the next generation to become rounded citizens that can go on to do well for themselves and Guyana.”

A number of the scholarship students who are being sponsored by the Pele FC Alumni on various programmes at UG as well as at the Secondary level participated by sharing their experiences with the kids attending the programme.

This was used as a tool to encourage the participants, who themselves can one day, become recipients of a Pele FC Alumni, scholarship at the Secondary level or UG.

