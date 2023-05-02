New working hours for Essequibo River water taxis

Latest update May 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM
May 02, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) on Monday announced that effective April 30, 2023 the operation time for water taxis from Parika, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) to Wakenaam; Parika to Leguan and Parika to Supenaam, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), will be from 05:30h to 17:30h.
MARAD also noted that water taxis that traverse passengers on the Demerara River between Vreed-en-Hoop and Georgetown will be permitted to operate from 05:30h to 20:00h.
The Department said this takes effect immediately and will remain in effect until otherwise amended by them. Failure to comply with the notice can lead to the immediate revocation of operating licences, MARAD stated.
