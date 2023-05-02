Man found dead in city guest house, foul play suspected

…person caught on camera jumping from window

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is investigating the “unnatural death” of a 49-year-old man who was found dead in a city guest house last Friday.

The dead man has been identified as Umar Ally, of Lot 221 ‘B’ Field Pattensen, Greater Georgetown.

The Police reported that Ally’s lifeless body was found in Room 104 of the Quamina Guest House located at Lot 126 Quamina Street, Georgetown.

Investigations revealed that around 14:00 hours on April 28, Ally checked in to the guest house, “with someone dressed like a female but suspected to be a male.”

It was stated that the two then booked a room and were given room 104 by the receptionist.

According to the receptionist, at 14:15 hours she was in the Receptionist’s area when the person that checked in with Ally rushed out of the room and told her that Ally had fallen and hit his head on the tile by the toilet area.

As such, the receptionist accompanied the identifiable person to the room, where she checked the toilet area and saw the deceased lying on the floor with blood oozing behind his head, his body was naked.

Kaieteur News understands that the receptionist then told the identifiable person to wait until an ambulance arrive before leaving the room to go to the receptionist area, where she then contacted her supervisor.

When the Guyana Fire Service ambulance arrived shortly after and Ally’s body was examined, the identifiable person escaped by jumping out the southeastern bedroom window within public view in a western direction along Quamina Street.

Ally was pronounced dead by Doctor Durga of the Georgetown Public Hospital. His body was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Parlour for storage, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The Police reported that several persons were questioned, and CCTV cameras were seen and extracted.

Checks were made for the person who escaped from the guest house but efforts by the police have been proven futile. The investigation into the death of Umar Ally is ongoing.