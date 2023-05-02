Kwakwani are new champions nudging out Linden Foundation by one point

Kayaking Nature Tours Inter Schools Kayaking Championship at Watooka



Kaieteur Sports – The Kwakwani Secondary School put on an amazing show at this year’s second Inter-Schools Kayaking competition, organized by Elite Kayaking and Nature Tours and staged at the back of the Watooka Guest House along the Demerara River in Mackenzie, Linden.

The school from the Upper Berbice River community in Region 10, competing for the first time, took the lion’s share of the prizes up for grabs, amassing a total of 50 points edging past Linden Foundation who had to settle for second place with 49 points.

For their outstanding performance, Kwakwani Secondary won $200,000 in cash prize along with trophies and medals compliments of SLB. Additionally, Courts will be donating tablets and school supplies to each student of the Kwakwani team.

However, it was a close battle with Linden Foundation Secondary, as they finished one point behind the winners, with New Silvercity Secondary (40 points) third, last year winners Harmony Secondary (35 points) finishing fourth and Christianburg Wismar Secondary (31 points) grabbed the fifth position.

Mackenzie High School (6), St Stanislaus College (7), Wisburg Secondary (8), St Rose’s High (9), St Joseph High (10) and Queen’s College (11) were the other participants.

Dr. Deon Anderson, who heads the kayaking body, took time out to give special thanks to sponsors: Banks DIH for their unwavering support.

He also made specific note of title sponsors SLB for making this possible in a very big way. Courts for honoring the champions and to the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Guyana Tourism Authority, Office of the Prime Minister, ENet for their very tangible contributions.