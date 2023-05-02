Gun mekking people do strange things

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys waiting fuh see wah gan come out of dis story. Yesterday a video surfaced of a man with a gun in he hand quarreling with another man. De man who he was quarreling with, was not posing any physical threat to de man, based on de video.

De police does want seize people firearm fuh all kinds of petty reasons. Well, dem boys waiting fuh see if dem gan revoke de firearm licence of de man with de gun in he hand. Ah guessing dem gan seh dem nah get no report of d man and sufficient information fuh find de man.

People need protection against bandits. But it nah give nobody de licence fuh tek out dem gun when de situation nah warrant. Dat is why dem boys calling fuh de police fuh put people through some more training before dem issue people with firearm license. People must be trained as to what are the circumstances when dem can use de gun, and it supposed to be only if dem life get threatened. Was a big gun de man did pull. Dem boys nah know whether it was another type of gun wah mek a woman jump through de second story of a building yesterday. But de woman almost sprained her ankle when she fall. Dem boys hope de police find she too because she gat some questions to answer.

Talk half. Leff half!