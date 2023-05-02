Food for the Poor partners with STEMGuyana on learning pods project

Kaieteur News – STEMGuyana and Food For The Poor (FFTP), Guyana have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to support the creation and maintenance of a Learning Pod at Baramita Primary School, Matarkai, Sub District, Region 1, Guyana.

The agreement was brokered by Food For The Poor Guyana, a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing aid to vulnerable communities in the country, STEMGuyana said in a press release.

STEMGuyana, a non-profit organization focused on promoting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education in Guyana, will facilitate the opening and support of the Learning Pod at Baramita Primary School. As part of the agreement, STEMGuyana will train teachers and volunteers, provide lesson plans, a timetable, and robot kits, but will not provide snacks. The Baramita learning pod will become the 42nd learning center located throughout all 10 regions of Guyana.

Food for the Poor (Canada) will provide the funding for the Program and Food for the Poor (Guyana) Inc, will work with STEMGuyana to implement the program. Funding covers the procurement of all the resources (laptops, tablets and a projector) needed and payment of stipend for the teachers. STEMGuyana will coordinate all of the activities associated with the onsite execution of the programme. FFTP (Guy) Inc CEO, Kent Vincent stated that, “FFTP(Guy) Inc remains committed to assisting those in greatest need throughout the country”.

Regular monitoring and evaluation of the program will be done and reports submitted to FFTP(Guyana) every two (2) months. The program will run for 10 months of each year, with a start date of May 1st, 2023. The Baraimita program will run for 3 days each week and will include a ‘Tech day’ allocated to technology education.

STEMGuyana Director, Karen Abrams, stated that, “Our 42 learning pods, spread across all 10 regions of Guyana, provide an opportunity for children with significant gaps in education to receive after-school enrichment in Math, English, Science, and Technology. This helps them to not only close the gaps in their education but also to strengthen their collaboration, communication, and problem-solving skills. These skills will help them develop into future leaders who can make a significant contribution to their region, country, and even the world.”

The Learning Pod at Baramita Primary School will help promote STEM education in Guyana, a country that is seeking to develop its technology sector. This collaboration between STEMGuyana and Food For The Poor, Canada is a significant step towards achieving this goal.