Latest update May 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Food for the Poor partners with STEMGuyana on learning pods project

May 02, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – STEMGuyana and Food For The Poor (FFTP), Guyana have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to support the creation and maintenance of a Learning Pod at Baramita Primary School, Matarkai, Sub District, Region 1, Guyana.

STEMGuyana Director, Karen Abrams and FFTP (Guy) Inc CEO, Kent Vincent

STEMGuyana Director, Karen Abrams and FFTP (Guy) Inc CEO, Kent Vincent

The agreement was brokered by Food For The Poor Guyana, a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing aid to vulnerable communities in the country, STEMGuyana said in a press release.

STEMGuyana, a non-profit organization focused on promoting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education in Guyana, will facilitate the opening and support of the Learning Pod at Baramita Primary School. As part of the agreement, STEMGuyana will train teachers and volunteers, provide lesson plans, a timetable, and robot kits, but will not provide snacks. The Baramita learning pod will become the 42nd learning center located throughout all 10 regions of Guyana.

Food for the Poor (Canada) will provide the funding for the Program and Food for the Poor (Guyana) Inc, will work with STEMGuyana to implement the program. Funding covers the procurement of all the resources (laptops, tablets and a projector) needed and payment of stipend for the teachers. STEMGuyana will coordinate all of the activities associated with the onsite execution of the programme. FFTP (Guy) Inc CEO, Kent Vincent stated that, “FFTP(Guy) Inc remains committed to assisting those in greatest need throughout the country”.

STEMGuyana Director, Karen Abrams and FFTP (Guy) Inc CEO, Kent Vincent and other officials

STEMGuyana Director, Karen Abrams and FFTP (Guy) Inc CEO, Kent Vincent and other officials

Regular monitoring and evaluation of the program will be done and reports submitted to FFTP(Guyana) every two (2) months. The program will run for 10 months of each year, with a start date of May 1st, 2023. The Baraimita program will run for 3 days each week and will include a ‘Tech day’ allocated to technology education.

STEMGuyana Director, Karen Abrams, stated that, “Our 42 learning pods, spread across all 10 regions of Guyana, provide an opportunity for children with significant gaps in education to receive after-school enrichment in Math, English, Science, and Technology. This helps them to not only close the gaps in their education but also to strengthen their collaboration, communication, and problem-solving skills. These skills will help them develop into future leaders who can make a significant contribution to their region, country, and even the world.”

The Learning Pod at Baramita Primary School will help promote STEM education in Guyana, a country that is seeking to develop its technology sector. This collaboration between STEMGuyana and Food For The Poor, Canada is a significant step towards achieving this goal.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

What the PPP and the PNC talk about at Press Conferences!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Allicock triumphant in opening bout

Allicock triumphant in opening bout

May 02, 2023

2023 IBA World Boxing Championships… Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s Keevin Allicock began his 2023 International Boxing Association (IBA) World Boxing Championships campaign with a commanding...
Read More
Kwakwani are new champions nudging out Linden Foundation by one point

Kwakwani are new champions nudging out Linden...

May 02, 2023

Pele FC Alumni Educational Programme 2023 deemed a resounding success

Pele FC Alumni Educational Programme 2023 deemed...

May 02, 2023

IBA president Kremlev blasts ‘black sheep’ that formed breakaway world body

IBA president Kremlev blasts ‘black...

May 02, 2023

Sir Curtly praises Roach as he reaches magical 500th First Class Wicket

Sir Curtly praises Roach as he reaches magical...

May 01, 2023

West Indies Academy dominates batting /bowling charts following 2 matches played 

West Indies Academy dominates batting /bowling...

May 01, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Winning fairly and squarely

    Kaieteur News – When the news broke that the 1997 elections had been vitiated there was an eruption of excitement among... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]