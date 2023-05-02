Creative Caribbean Project Awards 25 organisations in the Caribbean Region with Grants

Latest update May 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM
May 02, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat and The University of the West Indies (UWI) have announced the 25 recipients of the first round of small grants, part of the EU sponsored project ‘Creative Caribbean – An Ecosystem of “Play” for Growth and Development’.
The project is aimed at improving the economic conditions of creatives to stimulate sustainable growth of the Creative and Cultural Industries (CCIs) in the Caribbean. A total of US$1,028,287 has been awarded for the implementation of twenty-five projects across the Caribbean thanks to the generous contribution of the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) -European Union (EU).
The awarded Projects and locations are outlined below:
The second round of grant calls is now open, and creatives may apply from three categories: industry grants, enabling environment grants, and training grants at this website: Creative Caribbean Second Round Grant Calls. The 15 Caribbean countries eligible for this grant scheme are: Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, The Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago. The Creative Caribbean project is being implemented over forty months and is expected to end in 2024.
What the PPP and the PNC talk about at Press Conferences!
May 02, 20232023 IBA World Boxing Championships… Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s Keevin Allicock began his 2023 International Boxing Association (IBA) World Boxing Championships campaign with a commanding...
May 02, 2023
May 02, 2023
May 02, 2023
May 01, 2023
May 01, 2023
Kaieteur News – When the news broke that the 1997 elections had been vitiated there was an eruption of excitement among... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]