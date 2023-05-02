Creative Caribbean Project Awards 25 organisations in the Caribbean Region with Grants

Kaieteur News – The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat and The University of the West Indies (UWI) have announced the 25 recipients of the first round of small grants, part of the EU sponsored project ‘Creative Caribbean – An Ecosystem of “Play” for Growth and Development’.

The project is aimed at improving the economic conditions of creatives to stimulate sustainable growth of the Creative and Cultural Industries (CCIs) in the Caribbean. A total of US$1,028,287 has been awarded for the implementation of twenty-five projects across the Caribbean thanks to the generous contribution of the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) -European Union (EU).

The awarded Projects and locations are outlined below:

Kingston Creative – Kingston Creative Accelerator, Jamaica Nevis Historical & Conservation Society – Power to the People: Strengthening Nevis Heritage Frameworks & Accessibility, St Kitts and Nevis Naparima Bowl – Upgrading the Database & Website for the National Registry of Artists & Cultural Workers, Trinidad, and Tobago The Dominican Republic Film Commission – Preservation of the Dominican Film Memory, The Dominican Republic Pinelands Creative Workshop – Cultural Heritage Identification & Preservation (CHIP) Project Kross Kolor Records – Music Production & Audio Engineering Incubator, Guyana Secondary Schools’ Drama Association (SSDA) – Facilitators and Educators Training in Education (FETE) – Trinidad and Tobago Alpha Institute – Practice Makes Professional: A professional music space for practice and instruction, Jamaica DianJen – The Online School of Music Industry Studies, multiple Countries Dominant Seventh Productions – Rellon Brown and the Dominant Seventh Calypso Jazz Band at Recontre Autour du Piano 2023 Kaz Kweyol Productions Limited – Dominica’s Artist in Residence Programme: Promoting the sustainable development of the Traditional Masquerade Forms in Dominica and the region, Dominica Fundación Absoluto Teatro, Inc., M. Elizabeth Ovalle – Festival Internacional de Teatro Mujeres sobre las Tablas, The Dominican Republic Les Laboratoires de Port-au-Prince ー PAPLAB – Caribbean Dance Platform, Haiti The Bocas Literary Festival – Caribbean Writer & Industry Development Programme, Trinidad and Tobago Antigua & Barbuda Youth Symphony Orchestra (ABYSO) – The ABYSO Kanneh-Mason Playing to Inspire Festival of Music, Antigua and Barbuda Belize Music Agency – Belize’s Festival Tourism Pilot Project, Belize Plie for the Arts – Towards Building a viable Caribbean Creative Market Place, Jamaica Agency for Innercity Renewal – Trench Town Cultural Hub, Jamaica Animae Caribe Festival – Animae Caribe Pitch Deck Finishing Accelerator, Trinidad and Tobago Koru Green – “Music Making Money”: Koru Green Artist Management Software Development Project, Multiple Countries Beyond Publishing – Loose Change- A comic-book series set in a prestigious business school that seeks to promote financial literacy in children and adults alike, Multiple Countries Baughaus Designs – BAUGHaus product development & market expansion, Jamaica Reve Jewelry – Caribbean Premier Jewelry Internship Program, Jamaica Lake Health and Wellbeing – My Healthy Heroes, Saint Kitts and Nevis The University of Trinidad and Tobago – WeCapture’s audio-visual content production and an online platform as a data outlet for networking, marketing, promotion, and distribution, Trinidad and Tobago

The second round of grant calls is now open, and creatives may apply from three categories: industry grants, enabling environment grants, and training grants at this website: Creative Caribbean Second Round Grant Calls. The 15 Caribbean countries eligible for this grant scheme are: Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, The Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago. The Creative Caribbean project is being implemented over forty months and is expected to end in 2024.