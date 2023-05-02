Allicock triumphant in opening bout

Latest update May 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s Keevin Allicock began his 2023 International Boxing Association (IBA) World Boxing Championships campaign with a commanding win against his Turkmenistan opponent, when they sprang into action during the Round-of-64 preliminaries yesterday in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
Fighting in Ring B out of the red corner, Allicock advanced after he earned a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) at 1:22s into the third round, in his Elite Men 54-57KG Featherweight bout against Yhlas Gylychjanov.
Allicock will now face Lee Cheng-Wei of Chinese Taipei in a Round-of-16 bout to see who advances to the quarterfinal round.
Meanwhile, Allicock’s teammate, Desmond Amsterdam, will be competing in the Elite Men 75-80KG Light Heavyweight Division.
Amsterdam commences his campaign seeded in the Round-of-16 stage (due to IBA Rankings) against Bulgaria’s Kristiyan Nikolov, following the preliminary round.
