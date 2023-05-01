West Indies Academy dominates batting /bowling charts following 2 matches played 

Latest update May 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
May 01, 2023 Sports
Headley/Weekes Tri-Series
– Mckenzie, Anderson leading run-scorers, Young leading wicket-taker
Kaieteur Sports – West Indies Academy batsmen Kirk Mckenzie and Kevlon Anderson headline the batting charts following two matches in the Headley/Weekes Tri-Series played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.
Mckenzie, who smacked the tournament’s highest score of the tournament thus far a maiden 221, leading the batting stats with 271 runs.
With 2 games under his belt, the Jamaican averages a staggering 90, with a half-century and a century under his belt. Anderson, the Guyanese is the competition’s next best run-scorer with 195 runs from two games, including a career best 153.
Team Headley skipper Joshua DaSilva (139 runs, 1 game) comes in at the 3rd spot while WI-A’s Kevin Wickham, who scored 121 alongside Mckenzie’s double ton to help their team pull off a draw, finishes in 4th spot with an aggregate of 126 runs from a pair of games.
Number 5 spot and the only other batsman to cross the 100-run mark following the two opening games, is occupied by Zachary McCaskie (124 runs, 1 game), making the race for tournament’s leading run-scorer more intriguing.
Their 435 in the previous game was also the highest team total of the Tri-Series, further buffing their stats as arguably the top team thus far.
West Indies Academy again steal the shine as the top three bowling spots all belong to them. Seamer Nyeem Young (6 wickets), spinner Joshua Bishop (6 wickets) and pacer Johann Layne (5 wickets), are the only players with 5 or more wickets to date.
Layne’s match best figures of 5-81 is also the tournament’s best bowling figures following the pair of games played.
With a game left, a match between Team Headley and Team Weekes, WIA is the team to beat, while their individual stats will also be challenged come Wednesday when the final match bowls off.
What the PPP and the PNC talk about at Press Conferences!
May 01, 2023Kaieteur Sports – (CWI) – Another huge landmark in his already outstanding career – Kemar Roach on Saturday took his 500th first-class wicket! The West Indies fast bowling legend...
May 01, 2023
May 01, 2023
Apr 30, 2023
Apr 30, 2023
Apr 30, 2023
Kaieteur News – A few personalities involved in what has been described as Guyana’s cultural industry, have complained,... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]