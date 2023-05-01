Latest update May 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

West Indies Academy dominates batting /bowling charts following 2 matches played 

May 01, 2023 Sports

Headley/Weekes Tri-Series 
– Mckenzie, Anderson leading run-scorers, Young leading wicket-taker 

Nyeem Young

Kaieteur Sports – West Indies Academy batsmen Kirk Mckenzie and Kevlon Anderson headline the batting charts following two matches in the Headley/Weekes Tri-Series played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Mckenzie, who smacked the tournament’s highest score of the tournament thus far a maiden 221, leading the batting stats with 271 runs.

Kirk Mckenzie

With 2 games under his belt, the Jamaican averages a staggering 90, with a half-century and a century under his belt. Anderson, the Guyanese is the competition’s next best run-scorer with 195 runs from two games, including a career best 153.

Team Headley skipper Joshua DaSilva (139 runs, 1 game) comes in at the 3rd spot while WI-A’s Kevin Wickham, who scored 121 alongside Mckenzie’s double ton to help their team pull off a draw, finishes in 4th spot with an aggregate of 126 runs from a pair of games.

Kevlon Anderson

Number 5 spot and the only other batsman to cross the 100-run mark following the two opening games, is occupied by Zachary McCaskie (124 runs, 1 game), making the race for tournament’s leading run-scorer more intriguing.

Their 435 in the previous game was also the highest team total of the Tri-Series, further buffing their stats as arguably the top team thus far.

West Indies Academy again steal the shine as the top three bowling spots all belong to them. Seamer Nyeem Young (6 wickets), spinner Joshua Bishop (6 wickets) and pacer Johann Layne (5 wickets), are the only players with 5 or more wickets to date.

Layne’s match best figures of 5-81 is also the tournament’s best bowling figures following the pair of games played.

With a game left, a match between Team Headley and Team Weekes, WIA is the team to beat, while their individual stats will also be challenged come Wednesday when the final match bowls off.

 

 

