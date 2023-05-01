Toy gun bandit caught in trench after robbery at Chinese Supermarket

Kaieteur News – A toy gun bandit was on Saturday caught hiding in a trench after he and three others who were reportedly armed with real guns invaded a Chinese Supermarket at Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and robbed the owners of cash, cell phones, and phone cards.

Police identified the bandit as a 21-year-old man of Benn Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown.

According to police, he and three accomplices armed with handguns pulled up in a grey car and invaded the supermarket around 12:20hrs.

They held the three Chinese nationals who were there at the time at gunpoint and “beat them up” before grabbing a number of phone cards, cash and cell phones.

As the gunmen were leaving in their car, one of them became trigger happy and decided to fire off shots but it only gained the attention of a licensed firearm holder who took out his shotgun and began to return fire.

One of his bullets struck their car slowing them down and the police were alerted. A police motorcycle patrol responded quickly and engaged them in a high-speed chase. The bandits could only get as far Mon Repos.

As the police gave chase, two of them engaged the cops in a shootout and escaped, but the toy gun bandit had no choice but to jump into a trench and seek cover.

With nowhere else to run, he was forced to surrender. Police found the stolen phone cards and some cash in his possession before seizing his weapon which turned out to be a metal toy gun.

Investigations are ongoing.