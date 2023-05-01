Teenage boy drowns in Linden

Latest update May 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
May 01, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The body of a young boy was Sunday afternoon recovered from a creek in Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice). Dead is 13-year-old Anthony Gordon of One Mile, Linden.
According to reports, Gordon was swimming with a group of friends in the Bucktown Creek, located in Wismar, Linden, when he went under the water and did not resurface.
After an alarm was raised, a search was immediately launched to locate Gordon. His body was subsequently found in the creek and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty. His remains are currently at the Pensioners’ mortuary.
Anthony Gordon was a student of the Wismar Christianburg Secondary School.
