Sir Curtly praises Roach as he reaches magical 500th First Class Wicket

May 01, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – (CWI) – Another huge landmark in his already outstanding career – Kemar Roach on Saturday took his 500th first-class wicket! The West Indies fast bowling legend reached the magical milestone when he had Will Rhodes trapped leg-before wicket while playing for Surrey against Warwickshire at Edgbaston in the English County Championship Division 1.

Kemar Roach in congratulated by his Surrey teammates.  (CWI Media)

He ended with the excellent figures of 5-34 off 13 overs – his 22nd five-wicket haul at this level as Surrey won by nine wickets.

Sir Curtly Ambrose, an icon of the game, lauded Roach for his amazing achievement and urged him to keep on going.

“I’m a huge Kemar Roach fan and I enjoy seeing him bowl. I want to congratulate him on his milestone of 500 first-class wicket. That’s a huge achievement for a fast bowler,” Sir Curtly said.

“He is one of the stand-out fast bowlers in world cricket and has always been a top-class performers. He should be proud of the accomplishment, and I urge him to stay fit and look to get more wickets under his belt.”

Roach is ranked in the top wicket takers in West Indies Test history with 261 wickets in 77 matches which ranks him fifth on the all-time list.

 

