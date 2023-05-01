MPs wasting our time

Dear Editor

Kaieteur News – In one of Glenn Lall’s Tic Tok videos, he talked about time being wasted by politicians hurling insults and reminiscing on the past. Agreed that whenever the media is around, that’s what we have to witness, and sadly, it’s more blatant in Parliament. It is taxpayers’ money funding them with their salaries, travelling allowances, fancy meals, drinks, etc. One only watches the recording for the comic relief in parliament. These people are just collecting money under false pretense, especially the opposition. There’s nothing meaningful arising from their presentations.

Editor, not only is it sad, it’s also shameful to see the opposition members still talking about rigging and dead voters. The whole world saw what was happening and even though there’s new leadership, instead of doing the honourable thing by apologising and moving forward, they prefer to foolishly sit in a sinking ship and wonder aimlessly. When the APNU+AFC took over governance of Guyana, immediately every ministry/agencies that came under the government was flooded with ex-military personnel in some of the most senior positions. If there was any form of corruption not in the then government’s favour, without a doubt, it would have been highlighted. I don’t know when they will step out of their cloud 9 and do something meaningful for the Guyanese people, instead of wasting time and disappointing their supporters. Some already expressed their resentment by abandoning the sinking ship.

Regards

Sahadeo Bates