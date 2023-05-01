Let conscience be the guide

Latest update May 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
May 01, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor
Kaieteur News – The Hercules family is expecting compensation for the untimely and unfortunate death of Neptrid Hercules. However, the investigation into his death found no one culpable and it seems the only recommendations emanated are those to prevent a similar mishap recurring (SN April 29). So what is the family to do and where does this leave them? File a civil lawsuit? That is costly and time consuming.
It must be remembered that a life was lost in the execution and performance of work duties. Conscience should guide how this matter is dealt with going forward.
Regards
Shamshun Mohamed
