May 1st, 2023

Handyman killed at Vreed-en-Hoop

May 01, 2023

Kaieteur News – Police in the Region Three district are investigating the killing of a handyman on Saturday afternoon, at New Road Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The man was identified as Wafab Wahab age 45, called “Ricky” of Lot 6 Harlem, WCD. Investigators learnt that Ricky was attacked and stabbed multiple times to his body by suspects on bicycles, shortly after leaving his aunt’s house around 18:00hrs at New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop.

She told police that she had sent him away because he was drunk. An eyewitness told the cops that he was walking out of New Road when his killers pounced on him in the vicinity of Strikey’s Bar.

After stabbing the man, the killer rode off into Evergreen Street and escaped. Rickey reportedly fell to ground but got up and managed to stagger into the bar where patron raised an alarm that he was bleeding.

Seeing his wounds, the bar owner called the police immediately. Ranks arrived quickly and tried to stop him from bleeding out by ripping off his shirt and tying his arm before rushing him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. Ricky was brutally stabbed at least seven times and detectives are treating the case as cold-blooded murder, because his cell phone and the little cash he had, were found in his pockets.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

 

 

 

 

