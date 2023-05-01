GWI to spend $108.8M to drill more water wells in Region One

Kaieteur News – With its $17.7 billion budgetary allocation this year, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is looking to spend approximately $108,850,000 out of its allocation to facilitate the drilling of potable water wells in five villages located in Region One.

This information was disclosed during the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). According to the tender documents, GWI intends to drill water wells at Haimacabra, Kamwatta, Waramuri, Mabaruma Settlement and Black Water Savannah, all villages located in Region One.

It was reported in the media that this year, that the government intends to drill some 17 water wells to benefit the people of Region One.

Kaieteur News understands that the aim of drilling these wells is to achieve 100 per cent access to water services in all hinterland and riverain communities by 2025, which is in keeping with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number six.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Water Inc.

Drilling of potable water well in Haimacabra, Kamwatta and Waramuri, Region One – Lot 1.

Drilling of potable water well in Mabaruma Settlement, Region One.

Drilling of potable water well in Black Water Savannah, region One.

Ministry of Agriculture – National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA)

Rehabilitation of 200 CUSEC Drainage pump at Montrose Pump Station, East Coast Demerara.

Rehabilitation of 200 CUSEC Drainage pump station at Ankerville Corentyne, Region Six.

Consultancy service for the construction of pump station at Jimbo, Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Consultancy services for the construction of sluice/ pump station at Bell Vue Area, West Bank Demerara.

Consultancy services for the construction of pump station at Letter Kenny/ Bloomfield.

Consultancy services for the construction of pump station at Meten Mere Zord area, West Coast Demerara.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Supply and delivery of branded items for the EPA.

Supply and delivery of safety gears/ personal protective equipment for the EPA.

Ministry of Healths

Modification of roofing at Central Supplies Unit.

Remaining works to North East La Penitence Health Centre.

Civil Defence Commission

Supply and delivery of one 4×4 general utility truck.