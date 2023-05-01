Expanding our tourism offering

Latest update May 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
May 01, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – I was recently remembering the last time I visited our botanical gardens and seeing the lack of diversity in the garden’s plants. Guyana has a very rich variety of plants and flowers that only the tropics can offer. It would be nice to see this diversity on display throughout the gardens and parks. The work that the First Lady is doing should be applauded as she has brought renewed joy via her beautification project. His Excellency has found an excellent match, which the nation also cherishes. An undertaking that may also be worthwhile would be the establishment of a larger garden in Iwokrama with a library. It would be a great addition to our tourism offerings and make for an attractive tourist destination for intellectuals and those interested in environmental sustainability and botany. We as a nation do have the advantage of being a part of the Amazon. We should capitalize on it in support of our quest for environmental sustainability.
Best regards,
Mr. Jamil Changlee
What the PPP and the PNC talk about at Press Conferences!
May 01, 2023Kaieteur Sports – (CWI) – Another huge landmark in his already outstanding career – Kemar Roach on Saturday took his 500th first-class wicket! The West Indies fast bowling legend...
May 01, 2023
May 01, 2023
Apr 30, 2023
Apr 30, 2023
Apr 30, 2023
Kaieteur News – A few personalities involved in what has been described as Guyana’s cultural industry, have complained,... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]