Latest update May 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Expanding our tourism offering

May 01, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – I was recently remembering the last time I visited our botanical gardens and seeing the lack of diversity in the garden’s plants. Guyana has a very rich variety of plants and flowers that only the tropics can offer. It would be nice to see this diversity on display throughout the gardens and parks. The work that the First Lady is doing should be applauded as she has brought renewed joy via her beautification project. His Excellency has found an excellent match, which the nation also cherishes. An undertaking that may also be worthwhile would be the establishment of a larger garden in Iwokrama with a library. It would be a great addition to our tourism offerings and make for an attractive tourist destination for intellectuals and those interested in environmental sustainability and botany. We as a nation do have the advantage of being a part of the Amazon. We should capitalize on it in support of our quest for environmental sustainability.

Best regards,
Mr. Jamil Changlee

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

What the PPP and the PNC talk about at Press Conferences!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Sir Curtly praises Roach as he reaches magical 500th First Class Wicket

Sir Curtly praises Roach as he reaches magical 500th First Class...

May 01, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – (CWI) – Another huge landmark in his already outstanding career – Kemar Roach on Saturday took his 500th first-class wicket! The West Indies fast bowling legend...
Read More
West Indies Academy dominates batting /bowling charts following 2 matches played 

West Indies Academy dominates batting /bowling...

May 01, 2023

Lethem re-launches Cricket Club for first time in decades

Lethem re-launches Cricket Club for first time in...

May 01, 2023

Kwakwani Untouchables ‘A’ lift GBF National Women’s 3×3 title

Kwakwani Untouchables ‘A’ lift GBF National...

Apr 30, 2023

GFF launches the fifth edition of National Elite League

GFF launches the fifth edition of National Elite...

Apr 30, 2023

Run-fest ends in draw following Chanderpaul half-century

Run-fest ends in draw following Chanderpaul...

Apr 30, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]