Elections COI failed to address causes of electoral problems

Latest update May 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
May 01, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali’s Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the 2020 General and Regional Elections has failed to address the cause(s) of our electoral problems. Further, it was deficient in intent and Terms of Reference, and sought to justify the allegations of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), demonise and criminalise some people and a section of society. Below are some of the highlights gleaned from reading the report: –
It is clear the COI was never intended to unearth the truth or proceed in a deliberative manner, but merely established for the sole purpose to protect the PPP regime. Ali’s COI was no different from the one established for the 1992 Elections by Cheddie Jagan. The intent of Jagan’s COI was to corner Hamilton Green and other black leaders but ended up being a damp squib.
Also instructive is the timing of the release of the report when evidence is circulating of the PPP engaging in electoral malpractices in the Local Government Elections even before a ballot is cast. This is typical PPP custom and practice which can no longer fool the Guyanese society. The release of the report was timed to shift the public’s attention away from matters of great importance and that would create embarrassment for the regime and party.
The report appeared rushed and lacked the benefit of a representative cross-section of commissioners and others.
The COI has not only fallen short in the quality of its report but has wasted taxpayers’ money and produced nothing that could help society have free, fair and credible elections, and declarations that would reflect the true will of the people.
Sincerely
Lincoln Lewis
