BIT-more than a mere ‘piece’ for many Guyanese

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – It is very heartening to read in the local press that “More than 600 residents of Regions One and Two have graduated recently, while another 254 graduated from various courses last month … Further, approximately 169 residents along the East Coast corridor graduated through BIT.” We must not take this lightly, and credits must be heaped on the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government for this ongoing initiative and drive.

I think we cannot dispute the fact that the rapid technological developments we are witnessing in the early years of the twenty-first century, together with the forces of globalization, are indeed leading to radical changes in the world of work. In fact, the changing nature of work is already perceptible in both urban centres and in rural communities. It follows therefore that human development, of which education is such a vital part, must keep in step with these societal changes if people are to lead productive, peaceful and satisfying lives. This is really the bedrock of human existence.

We all know that Board of Industrial Training has been pushing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Guyana and rightly so. This really refers to all forms and levels of education and training which provide knowledge and skills related to occupations in various sectors of economic and social life through formal, non-formal and informal learning methods in both school-based and work-based learning contexts. TVET focuses on the learning and mastery of specialized techniques and the scientific principles underlying those techniques, as well as general knowledge, skills and values. In brief, apart from bringing values of self-worth to a person, TVET makes ‘earnability’ a reality.

I note that last year, some $448.5 million was allocated for BIT to facilitate training, and this resulted in some 4000 persons reaping employability benefits. In fact, the stats record that in 2022, 2000 citizens were trained and certified while in 2021, 3086 persons were trained. This translates to productivity, family upkeep, and is, for sure, a crime-negating factor. May we be reminded that gone are the days of things like manual tailoring, mass employments at estates and factories etc. I was told that many Guyanese, now empowered by the programmes, are now earning an income or are entrepreneurs. What was quite commendable is that the thrust is quite national and the training programmes were expanded to interior regions and riverine communities for the residents therein to be upskilled.

According to Labour Minister, Joseph Hamilton, the PPP/C Government’s commitment “… is that the activities and the opportunities being offered to people on the coast and in Region Four, will (also be afforded to the Hinterland areas), thus they will have those same benefits.”

Editor, it is not ‘rocket science’ to appreciate that development must be holistic, and with BIT, there is a noticeable movement ensuring “… every Guyanese, regardless of location, having equitable access to opportunities to improve their livelihoods and the country at large.” I reiterate that “BIT offers more than 80 technical and vocational training courses free of cost, including block making, heavy-duty equipment operation, electrical installation, upholstery, craft making, solar installation and repairs, motor vehicle servicing and repairs, commercial food preparation, welding and fabrication, auto electrical and AC repair, and heavy-duty mechanics.”

As I mentioned before, this BIT is really huge. No one should miss out. The truth is that “Technical and vocational education and training is essential to life-long learning and plays a crucial role in providing opportunities for people from all backgrounds, including those who have been marginalised in the labour market.” I advise that we ‘grab our opportunities.’

Yours truly,

Singh.