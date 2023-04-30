Young Entrepreneur: ‘QueenP’ have your hair and skin glowing

By: Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – Having loss that glow to your hair and skin, and looking for products to revive your look, then ‘QueenP’ has got just what you need.

’QueenP’, is a local beauty care business that caters for all your hair and skin needs. It is being pioneered by the creative Iona Perry.

Thirty-year-old Perry in a recent interview with this magazine said that before launching this business, she was one that was very passionate about natural hair and making the necessary treatments it requires in order to remain healthy.

She revealed that what led her to pursue this venture was her own journey of going natural.

“When I was on my journey to being fully natural, I experienced a lot of different hair issues; from it breaking, falling, bald spots and having Psoriasis which is the worst kind of dandruff. After using a plethora of big name brands and also medicated creams and shampoos, nothing seemed to work,” she explained.

She further related that after six months of trying different products, she decided to do her own research to come up with her own product to help heal her scalp and other issues with her hair. Perry said just after a week of using her own locally made product, she was able to finally see improvement with her hair.

“My hair started to grow and flourish and persons would constantly reach out

to ask me questions pertaining to what I use in my hair and how I got it to start looking the way it is and from that I decided that this is something I can actually turn into a business and also be able to help others like myself,” Perry expressed.

On August 28, 2020 was when Perry made the decision to open her own business providing a number of product to have your hair and skin looking healthy and glowing.

With over two years of QueenP being in existence, Perry said the support has been really amazing. “Even though a lot of persons may have used the product once and never purchased again, I actually do have a lot of customers that have been with me from the time I started my business,” she mentioned.

According to Perry, though the business has been thriving, it still faced some challenges in past to get it to where it is now. She revealed that her biggest challenge was her fear of starting the business, and not having the best packaging, labels, also not having all the finances to invest in the business.

However, she overcame this after a wise man “told me to work with what you have and wait for what you really want.”

Perry said she then started the business with the best packaging she could find in the county, then created her own labels and she was able to source the funds from family and friends and from there “I just launched and grew tremendously.”

She added that just after a year in business she was able to get professionally done labels, sturdy reusable containers and she was able to add new items to her line for example bonnets and hair tools for the hair and beard.

As for the pandemic which struck that same year she launched, Perry said that if it was not for the opportunity it brought, “I don’t believe I would have launched the business mainly because of the fact I got the opportunity to work from home it gave me a lot of time, which made me say I should just start this now and with persons being at home like myself that accelerated the business even more due to persons not being able to go to salons to get their hair done and with persons also starting their natural hair journey during that time so I believed it affected my business in a positive way.”

In moving forward with her business, the young woman said that her goal is to separate her natural hair line products from her beard card line and expanding her skin care line by introducing new products by her third anniversary which is in August.

She noted too that her long term goal is to own a Natural Hair Salon where she can care for people with natural hair.

With more in store for this small business, Perry is of the view that young entrepreneurs not only introduce fresh ideas but they help to improve the market and society.

She said, “Young entrepreneurs bring fresh ideas, innovation and energy to the economy. They create job opportunities, contribute to the tax base, and act as role models, making a significant impact on society both economically and socially.”

Our featured entrepreneur also suggested that to help boost small businesses in our country, financial assistance, business support services, networking opportunities, simplifying regulations, encouraging local purchasing, and investing in infrastructure can assist them in a huge way. “Governments and private organizations can provide these measures to create a more supportive environment for small businesses to thrive and contribute to the local economy,” she added.

For persons who would like to contact Perry’s business or seeking more details on her products, you can contact her on telephone number (592) 680-8620.