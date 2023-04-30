Run-fest ends in draw following Chanderpaul half-century

Latest update April 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 30, 2023 Sports
Headley/Weekes Tri-Series…
Kaieteur Sports – West Indies Academy and Team Weekes went to war over the last few days, as the second match of the Tri-Series, where almost 1000 runs was scored, finished in a draw yesterday at Coolidge.
Team Weekes made a massive 401 all out in their 1st innings thanks to a quartet of half-centuries from a few of their batters.
WI-A replied with their 1st innings 435, a resurgent fightback which was led by man of the hour, Kirk Mckenzie, who piled on a majestic 221 from 386 deliveries with 26 fours and a six.
He was duly supported by middle-order batsman Kevin Wickham who hit 121 from 270 balls with 9 fours and maximum. The pair added a record 5th wicket partnership of 259 runs, an innings which kept the WIA in the game.
Right-arm medium Jair McAllister grabbed while leading wicket-taker in 1st class cricket, Veerasammy Permaul was expensive (3-106) and off-spinner Kevin Sinclair (2-71), capped off a tough bowling outing for Team Weekes.
Batting a 2nd time, Team Weekes ended their 2nd innings on 107-3. Windies Test opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul made up for his 1st innings failure, stroking 53 (118 balls, 6×4) while Zachary McCaskie (31) and Kaecy Carty (21), kept their cool as they pulled off an amazing heist.
What the PPP and the PNC talk about at Press Conferences!
Apr 30, 2023– Kennesha Leacock named MVP Kaieteur Sports – Led by an MVP-winning performance from Kennesha Leacock, the Kwakwani Untouchables ‘A’ team played undefeated yesterday to win the...
Apr 30, 2023
Apr 30, 2023
Apr 30, 2023
Apr 30, 2023
Apr 30, 2023
Kaieteur News – A few personalities involved in what has been described as Guyana’s cultural industry, have complained,... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]