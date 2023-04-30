Run-fest ends in draw following Chanderpaul half-century

Headley/Weekes Tri-Series…

Kaieteur Sports – West Indies Academy and Team Weekes went to war over the last few days, as the second match of the Tri-Series, where almost 1000 runs was scored, finished in a draw yesterday at Coolidge.

Team Weekes made a massive 401 all out in their 1st innings thanks to a quartet of half-centuries from a few of their batters.

WI-A replied with their 1st innings 435, a resurgent fightback which was led by man of the hour, Kirk Mckenzie, who piled on a majestic 221 from 386 deliveries with 26 fours and a six.

He was duly supported by middle-order batsman Kevin Wickham who hit 121 from 270 balls with 9 fours and maximum. The pair added a record 5th wicket partnership of 259 runs, an innings which kept the WIA in the game.

Right-arm medium Jair McAllister grabbed while leading wicket-taker in 1st class cricket, Veerasammy Permaul was expensive (3-106) and off-spinner Kevin Sinclair (2-71), capped off a tough bowling outing for Team Weekes.

Batting a 2nd time, Team Weekes ended their 2nd innings on 107-3. Windies Test opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul made up for his 1st innings failure, stroking 53 (118 balls, 6×4) while Zachary McCaskie (31) and Kaecy Carty (21), kept their cool as they pulled off an amazing heist.