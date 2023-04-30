Latest update April 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 30, 2023 Sports
– Kennesha Leacock named MVP
Kaieteur Sports – Led by an MVP-winning performance from Kennesha Leacock, the Kwakwani Untouchables ‘A’ team played undefeated yesterday to win the inaugural Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) National Women’s 3×3 Championships.
The tournament featured Kwakwani Untouchables (two teams), President’s College (two teams), UG Trojans and Linden Raiders, playing in a round-robin format to determine the winner.
The teams competed for trophies donated by former National women’s team captain Karen Abrams, with support also coming from local transportation, lifting and logistic services provider W. Rambaran Services Inc.
With Guyana’s women’s side qualifying to compete at the June 23 – July 8, Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador, the tournament was also held as part of team selection and preparation.
Kwakwani Untouchables (A) team, apart from Leacock, came from Shania Sears, Natalya Clarke and Malia Samuels and were only made to sweat against the Linden Raiders team, where the game went to overtime.
Kassidy Woolford, suiting up for Linden, hit a two-point shot as the time expired to send the game into overtime and score tied at nine points.
However, Leacock, who represented Guyana at last year’s FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup in Miami, showed her superiority, scoring the two points needed by Kwakwani Untouchables (A).
Meanwhile, the second team from the Upper Berbice River community in Region 10 only defeat came against the tournament’s eventual winners.
Sherel Leacock, Rihanna Archer, Brianna Benjamin and Lenasha Mohamed – the quartet that formed Kwakwani Untouchables second unit, also had a good showing in the tournament, a performance that saw them finishing second.
A national football player from Bartica, Kirsty Thomas, joined Woolford, Demelza Nicholas and Rehaicia Romain to lace up for Linden Raiders.
The University of Guyana Trojans (Jamaicy Ogle, Norissa King, Shanill James and Keisha Copperfield) won two of their five games, losing to both teams from Kwakwani and Linden, but grabbed wins over President College.
President of the GBF, Michael Singh, thanked the players for an entertaining day of 3×3 basketball while promising, on behalf of the Federation, to pay more attention to female participation in the sport locally.
