Latest update April 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Kwakwani Untouchables ‘A’ lift GBF National Women’s 3×3 title

Apr 30, 2023 Sports

– Kennesha Leacock named MVP

Kaieteur Sports – Led by an MVP-winning performance from Kennesha Leacock, the Kwakwani Untouchables ‘A’ team played undefeated yesterday to win the inaugural Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) National Women’s 3×3 Championships.

The tournament featured Kwakwani Untouchables (two teams), President’s College (two teams), UG Trojans and Linden Raiders, playing in a round-robin format to determine the winner.

The teams competed for trophies donated by former National women’s team captain Karen Abrams, with support also coming from local transportation, lifting and logistic services provider W. Rambaran Services Inc.

With Guyana’s women’s side qualifying to compete at the June 23 – July 8, Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador, the tournament was also held as part of team selection and preparation.

The top three finishers of the GBF National Women’s 3x3 Championships

The top three finishers of the GBF National Women’s 3×3 Championships

Kwakwani Untouchables (A) team, apart from Leacock, came from Shania Sears, Natalya Clarke and Malia Samuels and were only made to sweat against the Linden Raiders team, where the game went to overtime.

Kassidy Woolford, suiting up for Linden, hit a two-point shot as the time expired to send the game into overtime and score tied at nine points.

However, Leacock, who represented Guyana at last year’s FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup in Miami, showed her superiority, scoring the two points needed by Kwakwani Untouchables (A).

Meanwhile, the second team from the Upper Berbice River community in Region 10 only defeat came against the tournament’s eventual winners.

Kwakwani Untouchables (A) – GBF National Women’s 3x3 Champions 

Kwakwani Untouchables (A) – GBF National Women’s 3×3 Champions

Sherel Leacock, Rihanna Archer, Brianna Benjamin and Lenasha Mohamed – the quartet that formed Kwakwani Untouchables second unit, also had a good showing in the tournament, a performance that saw them finishing second.

A national football player from Bartica, Kirsty Thomas, joined Woolford, Demelza Nicholas and Rehaicia Romain to lace up for Linden Raiders.

The University of Guyana Trojans (Jamaicy Ogle, Norissa King, Shanill James and Keisha Copperfield) won two of their five games, losing to both teams from Kwakwani and Linden, but grabbed wins over President College.

President of the GBF, Michael Singh, thanked the players for an entertaining day of 3×3 basketball while promising, on behalf of the Federation, to pay more attention to female participation in the sport locally.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

What the PPP and the PNC talk about at Press Conferences!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Kwakwani Untouchables ‘A’ lift GBF National Women’s 3×3 title

Kwakwani Untouchables ‘A’ lift GBF National Women’s 3×3...

Apr 30, 2023

– Kennesha Leacock named MVP Kaieteur Sports – Led by an MVP-winning performance from Kennesha Leacock, the Kwakwani Untouchables ‘A’ team played undefeated yesterday to win the...
Read More
GFF launches the fifth edition of National Elite League

GFF launches the fifth edition of National Elite...

Apr 30, 2023

Run-fest ends in draw following Chanderpaul half-century

Run-fest ends in draw following Chanderpaul...

Apr 30, 2023

Blake certified as IBA Cutman Technician

Blake certified as IBA Cutman Technician

Apr 30, 2023

Horace Burrowes re-elected as President of the GCF

Horace Burrowes re-elected as President of the

Apr 30, 2023

Female Students Dominate CSEC Golf Growth

Female Students Dominate CSEC Golf Growth

Apr 30, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]