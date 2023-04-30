Horace Burrowes re-elected as President of the GCF

Latest update April 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 30, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Former Cyclist and President of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF), Horace Burrowes, was on Friday re-elected to serve as President of the Federation following its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the National Racquet Centre.
Burrowes will lead the GCF for the 2023-2027-period having served at that capacity in the past from 2011 – 2015.
The other members of his executive include first Vice-President, Enzo Matthews, with responsibilities of overseeing the Finance Committee, second Vice President, Paul Choo Wee-Nam, in charge of the Racing Committee and third VP, Nigel London, will head the Disciplinary Committee.
Carina Westford will serve as Secretary of the federation and Maria Leung, her Assistant.
William Howard was placed to serve as Treasurer with Kwame Ridley as his Assistant wWhile, Sean Chin Chan will serve as Secretary for the Cycling Racing Committee and Terry Nurse is his Assistant.
Meanwhile, the newly elected President who takes over from Linden Dowridge, stated, “My main focus at the helm of cycling in the country is to reintegrate unity and development to the sport. I promise to do good by cycling for the youth across all regions, to give every child a chance to develop in the sport.”
He stressed, “As President, I will be open to all conversations for the development of cycling, and I guarantees all involved, an active federation under my watch with the aim of lifting the level of cycling while you enjoys happier results.”
