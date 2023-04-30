Gilbert Lewis: The Fashion Entrepreneur Shattering the Industry

Latest update April 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 30, 2023 Features / Columnists, News
By: Wayne Lyttle
Kaieteur News – Gilbert Lewis, a fashion enthusiast and self-care advocate, turned his passion for fashion into a successful business with the encouragement of his best friend and parents. He opened a boutique offering a wide range of products, including clothing for men and women, weight loss supplements, daily vitamins, and even business essentials.
To stand out in a competitive market, Lewis chose the motto “Always One of a Kind,” reflecting his commitment to providing unique and high-quality products, that his customers would love. He made customer service a top priority in his business and added his personal touch to everything he did.
In an interview with Waterfall magazine, Lewis revealed his unwavering dedication to his vision despite facing challenges from competitors. He kept up with the latest fashion trends and conducted extensive research on all the products he sold, ensuring their effectiveness and quality.
Lewis’s marketing strategies were also crucial to his success. He effectively used social media to showcase his products and demonstrated their effectiveness with real-life examples. He also offered special deals and promotions to entice customers to try his products.
As his business grew, Lewis planned for the future. He aimed to expand his boutique to more locations across town and even to different regions. He also aims to ship his products internationally, reaching clients all over the world.
Despite the challenges he faced, Lewis never gave up on his passion for fashion and self-care. His commitment to providing unique and high-quality products, his personal touch, and unbeatable customer service were what set him apart from the competition. With his eyes firmly set on the future, Gilbert Lewis was determined to continue shattering the fashion industry with his innovative ideas and unique approach.
For more information, customers can contact Lewis Styles at +592-678-8790, follow their Facebook page at Lewis Styles, check out their TikTok account at @Bo.lewis2 (Gilbert Solomon Lewis), or follow their Instagram account at Lewis.styles.3532.
What the PPP and the PNC talk about at Press Conferences!
Apr 29, 2023Kaieteur News – Competing for Jamaica College, Guyanese duo Gabriel Lim and Trevon Hamer won their respective events on the opening day of the 127th Penn Relays at Franklin Field, Philadelphia,...
Apr 29, 2023
Apr 29, 2023
Apr 29, 2023
Apr 29, 2023
Apr 29, 2023
Kaieteur News – Is it that Guyanese have low self-confidence and is that why more than ten of them would sit in a speeding... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]