GFF launches the fifth edition of National Elite League

– Kicks off May 14
Kaieteur Sports – In keeping with the CONCACAF mandate, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has launched its fifth edition of National Elite Football League yesterday, at the Federation’s Head Office building, Campbellville, Georgetown.
The League was last played in 2019 and was initially hauled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, GFF partners with FIFA Plus for hosting the league which is scheduled to commence on May 14, 2023.
FIFIA Plus will provide full coverage of matches throughout the competition. The GFF Elite League is the top professional football league in Guyana which was initially established in 2015 to improve the quality of football in the country.
The League consists of 10 teams representing various regions, namely: Georgetown, West Demerara, East Bank Demerara, East Coast Demerara, Linden, and Berbice.
The League’s defending champion, Fruta Conquerors Football Club, will also be looking to continue their reign as champions. The champion of the League will go on to represent Guyana at the CONCACAF Club Shield while the two teams finishing at the bottom of the table will be relegated.
Meanwhile, following the launching of the 2023 edition, each team was allocated participation grants at a sum of $500,000, to substantiate cost as they prepare themselves to compete.
More importantly, the Elite programme provides opportunities for players and teams to showcase their skills and compete at a higher level. It also serves as a pathway for players to potentially play for the national team and even secure contracts with professional clubs abroad.
The first round kicks off at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary with a suggested three-day play week.
Winner of the 2023 Men’s Elite championship will receive a sum of $2 million, while the runner-up purse stands at $1.8 million and third place will pocket $1.2 million. Fixtures and other details regarding the league will be published at a later date.
