Latest update April 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GFF launches the fifth edition of National Elite League

Apr 30, 2023 Sports

– Kicks off May 14

Kaieteur Sports – In keeping with the CONCACAF mandate, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has launched its fifth edition of National Elite Football League yesterday, at the Federation’s Head Office building, Campbellville, Georgetown.

The League was last played in 2019 and was initially hauled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, GFF partners with FIFA Plus for hosting the league which is scheduled to commence on May 14, 2023.

FIFIA Plus will provide full coverage of matches throughout the competition. The GFF Elite League is the top professional football league in Guyana which was initially established in 2015 to improve the quality of football in the country.

GFF's Technical Director Brian Joseph and General Secretary Ian Ales hands over participation grants to the ten elite teams

GFF’s Technical Director Brian Joseph and General Secretary Ian Ales hands over participation grants to the ten elite teams

The League consists of 10 teams representing various regions, namely: Georgetown, West Demerara, East Bank Demerara, East Coast Demerara, Linden, and Berbice.

The League’s defending champion, Fruta Conquerors Football Club, will also be looking to continue their reign as champions. The champion of the League will go on to represent Guyana at the CONCACAF Club Shield while the two teams finishing at the bottom of the table will be relegated.

Meanwhile, following the launching of the 2023 edition, each team was allocated participation grants at a sum of $500,000, to substantiate cost as they prepare themselves to compete.

From left - Technical Director Brian Joseph, General Secretary Ian Ales and Joyann Williams at head table during the launch of the 2023 Elite League

From left – Technical Director Brian Joseph, General Secretary Ian Ales and Joyann Williams at head table during the launch of the 2023 Elite League

More importantly, the Elite programme provides opportunities for players and teams to showcase their skills and compete at a higher level. It also serves as a pathway for players to potentially play for the national team and even secure contracts with professional clubs abroad.

The first round kicks off at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary with a suggested three-day play week.

Winner of the 2023 Men’s Elite championship will receive a sum of $2 million, while the runner-up purse stands at $1.8 million and third place will pocket $1.2 million. Fixtures and other details regarding the league will be published at a later date.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

What the PPP and the PNC talk about at Press Conferences!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Kwakwani Untouchables ‘A’ lift GBF National Women’s 3×3 title

Kwakwani Untouchables ‘A’ lift GBF National Women’s 3×3...

Apr 30, 2023

– Kennesha Leacock named MVP Kaieteur Sports – Led by an MVP-winning performance from Kennesha Leacock, the Kwakwani Untouchables ‘A’ team played undefeated yesterday to win the...
Read More
GFF launches the fifth edition of National Elite League

GFF launches the fifth edition of National Elite...

Apr 30, 2023

Run-fest ends in draw following Chanderpaul half-century

Run-fest ends in draw following Chanderpaul...

Apr 30, 2023

Blake certified as IBA Cutman Technician

Blake certified as IBA Cutman Technician

Apr 30, 2023

Horace Burrowes re-elected as President of the GCF

Horace Burrowes re-elected as President of the

Apr 30, 2023

Female Students Dominate CSEC Golf Growth

Female Students Dominate CSEC Golf Growth

Apr 30, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]