Fisherman found dead at Mahaicony

Latest update April 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 30, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A fisherman was found dead on Thursday on the parapet along the Glazier Lust Village, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) public road.
The man has been identified as 58-year-old Johnny Samuels of Fairfield, Mahaicony, ECD.
Samuels was reportedly last seen alive by relatives on Friday, April 21, 2023. On Thursday police received a call that a dead man was on the road.
Police said that when ranks arrived on the scene Samuels body was found lying face up. There were evident marks of violence upon examination, and the body was taken to the Bailey’s Funeral Home.
Samuels’s relatives subsequently visited the funeral home and positively identified the body.
Investigations are ongoing.
