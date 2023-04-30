Fernandes re-elected GASA President

Latest update April 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 30, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – David Fernandes was re-elected President of the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) when the entity staged its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday at the Georgetown Club, Camp Street.
Fernandes will lead for the 2023 – 2024 period.
The other members of his executive include Vice President, Lorraine Ince, Treasurer, Ashley DeGroot-Khalil, Secretary, Victoria Arjoon, Asst. Secretary/Treasurer, Ashley Khalil, Chairperson for Clubs Committee, Robin Low, Chairperson for Competitions Committee, Deje Dias, Chairperson for Junior Affairs Committee, Taylor Fernandes-Henry and Athletes Representative Alex Arjoon.
Meanwhile, Juanita Fernandes, Jonathan Antczak and Tian Edwards were appointed Sub-Committee Chairperson for the Fundraising, Competitions and Junior Affairs respectively. The past president is Owen Verwey.
The trio of Garfield Wiltshire, Suzanne DeAbreu and Anabelle Singh have stepped away with the executive committee to usher in a new wave of administrators and will aid in advisory capacities.
Experienced President David Fernandes said, “Those leaving are a huge part of squash and will still be around in an advisory capacity to offer their expertise and experience to those young board members coming in. I’m so proud to see our younger members step up and be willing to help steer our association on a new path. 2023 is going to be a big year for us – with a budding junior academy, new facilities in the pipeline, refurbished courts around Georgetown and the top junior and senior teams in the Caribbean striving to raise their standard even higher to compete on a broader international field.”
