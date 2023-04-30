De EE Pee A bad fuh days!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Years ago, dem reporters and scientists and educators did descend pun Japan fuh study dat country’s educational system. Dem wanted to know de secret of dat country producing such brilliant students. What dem find dem did not like because de liberal system would not allow dem fuh imitate Japan’s success in education.

Well, Guyana scientists did not have to go anywhere. In fact, dem boys hear people now coming to Guyana fuh study we success story. Educators and government officials want to come and study de EE Pee A. Dem claiming how dis agency doing wonders never seen before.

Imagine deh gat people in de EE Pee A who could read more than five thousand pages of technical jargon in a couple of days. But not only dat dem can finish reading de report today and grant de license de next dat. That higher than artificial intelligence.

De EE Pee A is one of the most efficient organizations in the world.

De people does move with de speed of lightning. Dem people so efficient dat dem could issue a license within minutes of it being received. With dat kind of efficiency yuh don’t need no single-window.

Dem gat speed readers wah would mek computer look like a joke.

One of de staff deh tell he colleague how he read “War and Peace” in twelve minutes. He colleague tell he how he do better than dat. He told de fellow how he read “Harry Potter” in twelve seconds.

De friend was aghast and asked him, “How did you achieve dat feat?”

De chap tell he, “Is only two words.”

Dem chaps bad fuh days!

Talk half. Leff half!