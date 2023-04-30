Latest update April 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Construction of $1.7B Karasabai Secondary has begun

Apr 30, 2023 News

DPI – Construction has commenced on the modern $1.7 billion Karasabai Secondary School in Region Nine, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported.

The construction of the school is scheduled to be completed within two years and will benefit 500 students and 250 students in the dormitories.

Students will no longer have to travel through difficult terrain every day to receive education.

Construction of the Karasabai Secondary School has begun (DPI photo)

The government is putting a lot of effort into closing the education gap between the coast and the hinterland.

This initiative will significantly improve the quality of life for students in the region by expanding their educational opportunities.

The contemporary school complex will be fitted with ten buildings which include TVET centres, a combined Home Economics and cafeteria area, teachers’ quarters, an outdoor seating plaza, main teaching block and related lecturing facilities, and modern science laboratories for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Construction of the facility is being done by Avinash Contracting.   The contract signing ceremony which was held in February was attended by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Alfred King, and Assistant Chief Education Officer for Amerindian and Hinterland Education Development, Marti DeSouza.

