Construction of $1.7B Karasabai Secondary has begun

Latest update April 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 30, 2023 News
DPI – Construction has commenced on the modern $1.7 billion Karasabai Secondary School in Region Nine, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported.
The construction of the school is scheduled to be completed within two years and will benefit 500 students and 250 students in the dormitories.
Students will no longer have to travel through difficult terrain every day to receive education.
The government is putting a lot of effort into closing the education gap between the coast and the hinterland.
This initiative will significantly improve the quality of life for students in the region by expanding their educational opportunities.
The contemporary school complex will be fitted with ten buildings which include TVET centres, a combined Home Economics and cafeteria area, teachers’ quarters, an outdoor seating plaza, main teaching block and related lecturing facilities, and modern science laboratories for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.
Construction of the facility is being done by Avinash Contracting. The contract signing ceremony which was held in February was attended by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Alfred King, and Assistant Chief Education Officer for Amerindian and Hinterland Education Development, Marti DeSouza.
What the PPP and the PNC talk about at Press Conferences!
Apr 30, 2023– Kennesha Leacock named MVP Kaieteur Sports – Led by an MVP-winning performance from Kennesha Leacock, the Kwakwani Untouchables ‘A’ team played undefeated yesterday to win the...
Apr 30, 2023
Apr 30, 2023
Apr 30, 2023
Apr 30, 2023
Apr 30, 2023
Kaieteur News – A few personalities involved in what has been described as Guyana’s cultural industry, have complained,... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]