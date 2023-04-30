Bradley Fredericks re-elected UDCA President

Latest update April 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 30, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The annual general meeting and elections of the Upper Demerara Cricket Association (UDCA) were held yesterday (Saturday) at the Hymara Park in Linden and it was supervised by president of the Guyana Cricket Board, Bissondyal Singh.
The UDCA now comprises of President Bradley Fredericks, VP Andrew Forsythe, Secretary Jacquey Bourne, Assistant Secretary Nick Hartman, Treasurer Jeremy Johnson, Assistant Treasurer Ryan Piggot and Organizing Secretary/PRO Kollis Smith while the Auditors are Fintech Accountants. The Committee Members are Karil Smith, Clayton Van Hersel and Pheona David.
Fredericks, in an invited comment, shed light on the recently contested inter district tournament in which they faced challenges in the previous term but were able to have a competition staged earlier this year with an Under 17 team involved.
He said “We were able to have three truckloads of dirt to build three wickets. Hopefully, with these three loads of stuff we can have three grounds ready to expand the game. In so doing, we will also have the Mackenzie Sports Club ground available for cricket.”
What the PPP and the PNC talk about at Press Conferences!
Apr 30, 2023– Kennesha Leacock named MVP Kaieteur Sports – Led by an MVP-winning performance from Kennesha Leacock, the Kwakwani Untouchables ‘A’ team played undefeated yesterday to win the...
Apr 30, 2023
Apr 30, 2023
Apr 30, 2023
Apr 30, 2023
Apr 30, 2023
Kaieteur News – A few personalities involved in what has been described as Guyana’s cultural industry, have complained,... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]