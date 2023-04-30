Bradley Fredericks re-elected UDCA President

Kaieteur Sports – The annual general meeting and elections of the Upper Demerara Cricket Association (UDCA) were held yesterday (Saturday) at the Hymara Park in Linden and it was supervised by president of the Guyana Cricket Board, Bissondyal Singh.

The UDCA now comprises of President Bradley Fredericks, VP Andrew Forsythe, Secretary Jacquey Bourne, Assistant Secretary Nick Hartman, Treasurer Jeremy Johnson, Assistant Treasurer Ryan Piggot and Organizing Secretary/PRO Kollis Smith while the Auditors are Fintech Accountants. The Committee Members are Karil Smith, Clayton Van Hersel and Pheona David.

Fredericks, in an invited comment, shed light on the recently contested inter district tournament in which they faced challenges in the previous term but were able to have a competition staged earlier this year with an Under 17 team involved.

He said “We were able to have three truckloads of dirt to build three wickets. Hopefully, with these three loads of stuff we can have three grounds ready to expand the game. In so doing, we will also have the Mackenzie Sports Club ground available for cricket.”