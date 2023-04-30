Latest update April 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Bradley Fredericks re-elected UDCA President

Apr 30, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The annual general meeting and elections of the Upper Demerara Cricket Association (UDCA) were held yesterday (Saturday) at the Hymara Park in Linden and it was supervised by president of the Guyana Cricket Board, Bissondyal Singh.

GCB President Bissondyal Singh and UDCA President Bradley Fredericks.

GCB President Bissondyal Singh and UDCA President Bradley Fredericks.

The UDCA now comprises of President Bradley Fredericks, VP Andrew Forsythe, Secretary Jacquey Bourne, Assistant Secretary Nick Hartman, Treasurer Jeremy Johnson, Assistant Treasurer Ryan Piggot and Organizing Secretary/PRO Kollis Smith while the Auditors are Fintech Accountants. The Committee Members are Karil Smith, Clayton Van Hersel and Pheona David.

Fredericks, in an invited comment, shed light on the recently contested inter district tournament in which they faced challenges in the previous term but were able to have a competition staged earlier this year with an Under 17 team involved.

He said “We were able to have three truckloads of dirt to build three wickets. Hopefully, with these three loads of stuff we can have three grounds ready to expand the game. In so doing, we will also have the Mackenzie Sports Club ground available for cricket.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

What the PPP and the PNC talk about at Press Conferences!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Kwakwani Untouchables ‘A’ lift GBF National Women’s 3×3 title

Kwakwani Untouchables ‘A’ lift GBF National Women’s 3×3...

Apr 30, 2023

– Kennesha Leacock named MVP Kaieteur Sports – Led by an MVP-winning performance from Kennesha Leacock, the Kwakwani Untouchables ‘A’ team played undefeated yesterday to win the...
Read More
GFF launches the fifth edition of National Elite League

GFF launches the fifth edition of National Elite...

Apr 30, 2023

Run-fest ends in draw following Chanderpaul half-century

Run-fest ends in draw following Chanderpaul...

Apr 30, 2023

Blake certified as IBA Cutman Technician

Blake certified as IBA Cutman Technician

Apr 30, 2023

Horace Burrowes re-elected as President of the GCF

Horace Burrowes re-elected as President of the

Apr 30, 2023

Female Students Dominate CSEC Golf Growth

Female Students Dominate CSEC Golf Growth

Apr 30, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]