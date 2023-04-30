Boy, 10, goes missing in D’Edward Village, WCB

Kaieteur News – A 10-year-old D’ Edward Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) boy has been missing for 10 days and his mother and other relatives are extremely worried and have since been looking everywhere for the lad.

The missing child has been identified as Jormin Thomas. Kaieteur News understands that Thomas went missing 10 days ago in D’ Edward’s Village. He was last seen heading into Pump Street, D’ Edward Village close to 22:00h on April 18, 2023.

The boy’s mother told Kaieteur News that Thomas was sent to his stepfather’s home located not too far from where he lives in Church Street, to collect some documents. The woman reportedly waited at a nearby street with his three siblings for his return. According to the woman, she saw Thomas walking towards her from a distance and in the dark but noticed that he suddenly dashed into Pump Street.

“He does always come home straight when I ask he to do something,” the woman said as she noted that she became worried immediately.

She recalled that a car was coming down the road at the same time.

The car stopped and she asked the driver if he had seen a little boy running across the road while driving. The man reportedly told Thomas’s mother he did not see him.

The woman told Kaieteur News that she explained what she saw to the man and he agreed to take her in his car to look for Thomas in Pump Street.

The woman and his siblings entered the man’s car and drove to the area. They reportedly saw three boys exiting the street but there was no sign of Thomas.

After searching for a while, the man dropped the woman and the three children home where she then left her other children and ventured out on the road again to search for Thomas.

“I get he stepfather to come with me to look for he and we search until two a clock the morning (02:00hrs the following morning”, Thomas’s mother told Kaieteur News.

Their search proved futile and when it dawned the next day she visited the nearest police station to lodge a missing person’s report. A search was conducted for him the next day and is continuing.

Based on the police investigation so far security cameras captured the boy heading into the entrance of the street where his mother was waiting but disappeared.

Kaieteur News understands that one person was in police custody assisting police with their investigations but that person has since been released.

Young Thomas was wearing a yellow t-shirt, boxers, and gray boots. Anyone who may have seen Jormin Thomas is asked to call 682-4652 or the nearest Police Station.