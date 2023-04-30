Aviation Unit on the horizon for Police Force – Hicken

Latest update April 30th, 2023 12:53 AM
Apr 30, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken this week announced that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) intends to establish an aviation unit that will “bring us on par with our counterparts within the region and further afield.”
Hicken was at the time speaking at the recently concluded Police Officers’ Conference where he said the Force is in the process of overhauling and modernising its services in an effort to improve service delivery and in keeping with global standards of law enforcement. It is important to note that this is not the first time that the establishment of an aviation unit for the Police Force has been announced.
Deputy Commissioner of Police for ‘Administration’, Calvin Brutus had revealed that two police officers completed a pilot training programme in Miami, United States and other ranks are pursuing degrees in aeronautical engineering at the Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School, at Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Meanwhile, Hicken explained that police stations are undergoing continuous rehabilitation and reconstruction across the country.
“The continuous reconstruction and rehabilitation that is taking place at the police stations will see them now equipped with all the modern amenities to meet international best practices, with safe ID parade rooms, ramps for persons living with disabilities, [and] child friendly,” Hicken stated.
In addition, critical police departments are being decentralised in an effort to make all the regions self-sufficient.
(Modified from the Department of Public Information)
