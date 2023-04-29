Latest update April 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

W. Rambaran Services Inc supports GBF National Women’s 3×3 c/chip

Apr 29, 2023 Sports

…tournament set for today

Kaieteur News – Prominent local transportation, lifting and logistic services provider W. Rambaran Services Inc came to the aid of the Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) ahead of today’s inaugural National Women’s 3×3 tournament.

W. Rambaran Services Inc Executive Assistant Rebecca Ganesh (L) makes her company’s donation to GBF Vice President Rawle Toney.

The Burnham Basketball will play host to the round-robin format tournament, featuring the University of Guyana Trojans (two teams), President’s College (two teams), Kwakwani (two teams), and Linden.

Rebecca Ganesh, the company’s Executive Assistant, made the presentation to GBF Vice President Rawle Toney and pointed out that they’re always happy to support basketball, but this time around, it’s even more special since it’s a tournament that will see participation from females across the country.

Toney thanked the company on the GBF’s behalf while pointing out the importance of corporate support towards the development of the sport of basketball in Guyana.

The GBF Vice President said the women are all eager to play and is promising an action-pack day, starting from 10:00 am.

UG Trojans basketball team

With Guyana’s women’s side qualifying to compete at the June 23 – July 8, Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador, the tournament is being held as part of team selection and preparation.

The tournament was slated for last weekend in Linden, but the event was rained out, forcing the GBF to reschedule.

