Venezuelan woman jailed for trafficking in persons, operating brothel in Bartica

Apr 29, 2023

Kaieteur News – A Venezuelan woman was on Wednesday sentenced to six months in prison for trafficking in persons and operating a brothel in the mining town of Bartica.

Jailed: Mayelin Cordova

The woman was identified as 41-year-old Mayelin Cordova. Cordova appeared at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to the charge read under the Trafficking in Persons Act.

According to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, two victims were rescued at the time police busted Cordova’s operation.

The Venezuelan national is reportedly the third person convicted this year for trafficking victims in the sex trade.

